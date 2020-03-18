Fans ask Iceland to name the winners this year

Iceland’s Daði og Gagnamagnið had been awarded the chance to win Eurovision 2020. (Photo via YouTube)

Crying. Crying. Covetousness. Great rules for comfort food on UberEats. Moving into the abyss. Compliance to ABBA. The shelter. A lot of crying.

These are just some of the hallmarks of gay sufferers when they discovered the news that the Eurovision Song Contest was canceled on Wednesday afternoon, expressing concerns about the coronavirus epidemic.

In a way, COVID-19 is immoral. Guaranteed.

But some fans of the competition against the main camp are refusing to let Icelanders, Daði og Gagnamagnið, lose, however, calling for a boycott of the victory.

Let us all separate ourselves from the idea of ​​defeat and make Iceland a winner, says the petitioner.

With “Think Things” reviewed by the textbooks to win Rotterdam’s competition, “everyone knows Iceland could have easily gone”, wrote Stuart Newman, founder of Belgravia Group and Viridity Brands and the person behind the proposal.

“Therefore, let us all come together for the joint bidder to present the 2020 Medal of Excellence in Iceland,” he continued.

It will inspire everyone in this difficult time and bring a little happiness. ”

The request has lasted approximately 1,000 minutes within 12 hours.

“When the new job is over, the world is about to get excited,” Newman told PinkNews.

“And getting into Iceland – Articles by Daði og Gagnamagnið – is just a fun little piece. Everyone can do a little fun right now and launching a prayer seems to smile. It seems to work.

“And he deserves it.”

Of course, while this year’s concept of all competitors may re-enroll for Eurovision 2021, corporate rules mean they won’t be able to join the same song next year.

In a way, Eurovision, yes, the world, had been deprived not only of seeing the long oppressed group Daði Freyr play, but to see them given the crown, to all the rulers of Europe.

That’s the prize for winning the race, isn’t it? Right?

Twitter alleviates the pain of Eurovision’s ban and memes, as a result.

However, people took to Twitter to join, in a bid to escape the deadly threat that is set in 2020, ordered Iceland to win the Eurovision victory.

I signed the petition because a) it was the right thing to do and b) it was the most confusing of all the other things I had to think about. https://t.co/SXYwuFIiX8

– Jay Rayner (@ jayrayner1) March 18, 2020

Iceland won Eurovision this year. I won’t take any more questions at this time. https://t.co/p3DRWbmfrz

– Shelly C✨🌸🍑 (@ ShellyC95) March 18, 2020

Thanks to Iceland for winning Eurovision 2020 so hard that the whole event had to be canceled so that other countries would not be embarrassed.

– TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) March 18, 2020

Let’s just say Iceland has won Eurovision 2020. Good luck, Iceland. https://t.co/wMdaGpGxIy

– Lee Madgwick (@LeeMadgwick) March 18, 2020

The plan of conquest of Iceland:

1. Take 30 years to find the perfect song.

2. Sit back in 2020 and rejoice that we will finally succeed.

3. Open the bottle of the brand … # Eurovision2020 deal:

1. Cancel.

– Yrsa Sigurdardottir (@YrsaSig) March 18, 2020

If Eurovision was abolished and dadi / Iceland lost their best bet then the whole nail is the box for 2020 I did

– Zoe London (@zoelondondj) March 18, 2020

After the devastating loss that the race was canceled Freyr wrote on Twitter: “I’m disappointed because I look forward to participating in Rotterdam and Gagnamagnið.

Eurovision 2020 has been canceled.

– Daði Freyr 🥑 (@dadimakesmusic) March 18, 2020

“The support has been great and new opportunities have come.

“I am very happy in the future. Thank you! “

And with this, please return to your regular COVID-19 routine.