Fans banned from cricket series in Australia and New Zealand for fear of coronavirus – cricket

Australia’s one-day series against New Zealand starting in Sydney on Friday will be played without fans and the women’s tour of South Africa has been suspended due to a coronavirus pandemic, Cricket Australia said.

“We believe this is the right decision to reduce the risk of public exposure to coronavirus,” CA chief Kevin Roberts said.

Justin Langer’s team is set to get a three-game series against the Black Caps underway at the Cross Country Ground in Sydney later on Friday, with another duel at the same venue on Sunday and then a final meeting in Hobart next Friday.

CA said viewers who purchased tickets to the event will be entitled to a full refund.

Media is allowed, but a “precaution” is put in place to distance them from players during press conferences.

The CA has said it is still considering the fate of Australia’s Twenty20 three-match series in New Zealand later this month.

However, the cricket tour of Australia for women in South Africa due to start on March 22 has been suspended until further notice.

Australia has reported at least 150 cases of coronaviruses so far, including fans attending the women’s World Cup final in T20 cricket and the Super Rugby match, both in Melbourne last week.

“These are not decisions made lightly, but they are the most responsible ways to act based on the advice of experts,” said Alex Kountouris, sports manager.

