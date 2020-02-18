[fans-barred-from-singapore-mma-combat-around-covid-19]

Singapore-based promoter 1 Championship stated ‘One: King of The Jungle’ on February 28 will be broadcast reside on Television and electronic platforms but will be closed to the public. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 18 — A combined martial arts party in Singapore will choose put guiding shut doorways this thirty day period thanks to the Covid-19 outbreak, organisers reported nowadays, the latest sporting fixture affected in the city-point out.

Singapore has claimed 77 instances of the virus, creating it a single of the worst-strike countries outside the house mainland China, where hundreds have died and tens of countless numbers have been contaminated.

“One: King of The Jungle” on February 28 will be broadcast are living on Television set and digital platforms but will be closed to the community, reported Singapore-based promoter One Championship.

“One Championship spots the health and safety of all athletes, workers, and the 1000’s of enthusiasts in Singapore as the utmost priority,” mentioned a assertion from the organiser.

Headliners at the event, taking place in the 12,000-capability Singapore Indoor Stadium, are Thai fighter Stamp Fairtex and Janet Todd of the United States.

From the Chinese Grand Prix to golf and soccer fixtures, sporting situations throughout Asia are remaining cancelled or postponed owing to Covid-19.

The Singapore Sevens rugby match has been postponed from April to October, and golf’s HSBC Women’s World Championship has been cancelled. — AFP