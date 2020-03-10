Fans can thank Vin Diesel’s daughter for quick and frantic Cameo Cardi B info – Up News

Fast and Furious Fans I have to thank Vin Diesel’s daughter for making Cardi B participate in the latest movie, a new report from E! Discovered online. This Monday, the actor stopped in on the Jimmy Kimmel Live set! where he revealed that his 4-year-old daughter, Pauline, was the one who suggested the rapper for his new film.

Pauline, named after the late Paul Walker, suggested Cardi B appear in the film. The actor says he said “this is a great idea, quote; while his daughter heard the song” I like it, quote;

When Jimmy asked if other actors had asked to be in the film, Diesel explained that “oddly, cit,” there were many offers, even from the Oscars. The actor admits that 20 years ago, none of them would have asked.

In the latest addition to the franchise, John Cena, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron will be featured. That said, however, Diesel explained that there were still some surprises in terms of achievement. Vin went on to say that he didn’t want to reveal much.

Vin Diesel’s daughter seems to have a lot of demands, many of which the actor forces. For his fourth birthday party, for example, he wished Swae Lee and Post Malone performed. Diesel said he doesn’t know what he’ll be looking for this year.

Apparently, when he first asked her who she wished for this year’s birthday party, she claimed she was “Uncle Ludacris.” Saving Private Ryan Alum went on to say that the sweetest thing about his daughter and Ludacris’ daughter is that they were first friends together. He added, “So that’s a beautiful thing.”

While Vin Diesel has been in many films lately, his alleged backstage drama with Dwayne Johnson caused trouble between the couple. However, a report by Dylan Fisher last year said he and Johnson are now much better off than before.

In August, Diesel shared a release thanking the actor for expanding the Fast and Furious franchise. He also wished her the best after his wedding with Lauren Hashian.

