Fans, celebrities react to the death of retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant after a fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH / KTLA) – Kobe Bryant, also from the President of the United States, is expressed condolences.

Big basketball player Kobe Bryant and three others are reported to have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. This is terrible news!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Former teammate Shaquille O’Neal expressed his sorrow at losing both Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

There are no words to express the pain. I am going through this tragedy of losing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant. I love you and you will be missed. My condolences to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. I am now sick pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1

– SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Tom Brady tweeted his sadness with hearts and prayers for Kobe.

We already miss you Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼

– Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

The NBA player Dwayne Wade expressed his disbelief.

Dallas Maverick’s owner Mark Cuban remembered his friend.

Damn it. RIP Mamba. May your memory be a blessing

– Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

Former Ohio governor John Kasich considered.

Terrible news about Kobe Bryant, a young man who took his step in so many ways.

– John Kasich (@JohnKasich) January 26, 2020

NBA legend Bill Russell also shared his memories of Kobe.

The Houston Texans JJ Watts also expressed his disbelief.

Can’t be true.

Can’t be.

Really terrible.

Rest in peace Kobe.

– JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 26, 2020

Disney boss Robert Iger:

Chloe Jackson with the WNBA’s Chicago Sky released a video of the time she met Bryant.

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang and singer Bruno Mars also reported on Bryant’s legacy.

This is the worst news. Kobe is an all-time great who has had his whole life ahead of him. My heart goes out to his family, his fans and the millions of people whose lives he has touched. Today Kobe is the greatest ever. 🙏🏀 https://t.co/saR4dJ7412

– Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a superhero in this place and I’m sure he was one for his family. Send them love and prayers. It is heartbreaking.

– Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 26, 2020

