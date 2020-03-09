fans criticize her for the mask she wears against coronavirus – Up News Info

Jordyn Woods shared a video on his social media account in which he can be seen doing squats on his flight to Dubai. People have something to say about the fact that they are wearing a mask to protect themselves from coronavirus.

This comes only after Jordyn teased fans when she announced that she was going to star in an amazing movie.

‘Let me start gathering on a 16-hour flight 😂 @ frst.place HERE DUBAI! Comment on some of the best things to do while I’m here, ”Jordyn captioned in his post.

Someone commented this: “You should not wear a mask only if you have something that I have only heard using it does not protect you from the rain *”

Another commenter said, “This is nonsense.” I work in health. Wearing a mask definitely gives you a better chance than not wearing it. “

Someone else responded to the person above and said: & # 39; so that they do not transmit the virus to others, of course, and that means the masks stop spreading to some extent, but if you are sick, you should be in touch with Nobody directly without a doubt. And the wear mask protects. I don’t know why the Western media told people that they are not working for protection, but it does. And I think it doesn’t take much education to know that. “

Another follower emphasized this: ‘it looks like a n95 mask. What can protect you. Regular masks are useless because the virus is very small. “

One follower posted this: “Are you still crazy enough to travel? That’s why I don’t believe in influencer skills. How is Coronavirus safe for you and not for the common people?”

One fan suggested several places to visit Jordy: & # 39; Go to the center of the Emirates and see the Burj Khalifa and the fountain of Dubai, the butterfly garden, visit the Dubai frame, go to Abu Dhabi and visit the Great Sheikh Zayed Mosque and Emirates Palace, go to the beach !!! & # 39;

Jordyn is certainly in Dubai with work and is tied to his line of exercises.

