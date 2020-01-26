Fans, family members and friends send condolences to Twitter after Kobe Bryant’s death

Following Kobe Bryants, death stars and admirers of the legendary basketball player used social media to send their condolences. While many are still incredulous.

Man not kobe … prayers to his family and friends! #RIPMamba

– Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 26, 2020

We already miss you Kobe ???????????

– Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

Incredibly sad news about @kobebryant prayers and condolences to his family. #RIPMamba ?? ??

– Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) January 26, 2020

Still can’t believe it? @Kobebryant? ??????????????? pic.twitter.com/swscrtnFAx

– Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) January 26, 2020

Congratulations to the Bryant family. ??. RIP @ kobebryant

– Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) January 26, 2020

Some of my fondest memories of the sport when I was growing up watched Kobe take over the games with my father. Modeled my mentality after him. Thanks for this Kobe. https://t.co/yRbe7mjYCH

– Joey Burrow (@ Joe_Burrow10) January 26, 2020

No, God please, no!

– DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

Big basketball player Kobe Bryant and three others are reported to have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. This is terrible news!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, inspired and excited people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court – and inspired us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius and ambassador for the game he loved. pic.twitter.com/hkb0lbRwie

– Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) January 26, 2020

Most people will remember Kobe as the great athlete who inspired an entire generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV

– Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@ kaj33), January 26, 2020

