Fans of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” mock Donald Trump after tweeting Larry David clips

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” fans ridiculed Donald Trump after the president tweeted a clip from the series in which Larry David wears a “Make America Great Again” hat while apparently missing the wider context.

The video snippet in question comes from Curb’s tenth season premiere titled “Happy New Year”. As a result, Larry puts on the MAGA cap so as not to come into contact with people. In one case, Larry can dispel a biker incident simply by putting his hat on in the middle of the conversation.

This interaction was tweeted by Trump last night (February 10), although the president either ignored the context of the curb scene or seemed to have completely overlooked it when accompanying the clip titled “TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP!”

TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/DbjZjGzLWU

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

Those who believed that Trump had used the clip believing that he praised him quickly got along with their answers.

Trump has just tweeted the following video with the word “f * ck” that has been used 7 times to make him look “tough”.

If Trump actually saw the show, Larry David says 3 minutes later that the MAGA hat is “a great repellent against people”.

He’s right! Pic.twitter.com/IPjKEOjORK

– Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein), February 11, 2020

Yes, someone who is a motorcyclist do you think supports you? All the “tough guys” I’ve seen look like they can only drive their lazy boy, just like you.

– Laurie O’Brien (@ greenpeeps5), February 11, 2020

Larry David made fun of you and you’re too stupid to make it happen.

– JRehling (@JRehling) February 11, 2020

Again the joke is on you …

– Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) February 11, 2020

This scene from #CurbYourEnthusiasm is about how Larry David wears a # MAGA hat to avoid decent people (who stay away from him for that reason) and to gain sympathy for rage-mad idiots like the one in this clip.

With the unsuspecting twitter, Trump only made LD’s point. 😊 https://t.co/WPxIncm9FX

– Ali A. Rizvi (@aliamjadrizvi), February 11, 2020

When David recently spoke about the use of the MAGA hat in Curb, he said that “he could give a shit” if Trump supporters who saw the show could feel “alienated” from him if they felt about hers Make movement fun.

I love Larry David with all my heart and soul. pic.twitter.com/OEDANgVLho

– Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) February 11, 2020

Last month, Larry David joked that it would be “terrible” but “great for the country” if Bernie Sanders won the November presidential election because of their similarity.

David previously played Democratic Hope on previous editions of Saturday Night Live.