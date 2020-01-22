Fans of ‘The Hunger Games’ are not happy about the prequel storyline

The Hunger Games Prequel Roman The ballad of songbirds and snakes has received a backlash from fans.

Many are unhappy after learning that the story of Suzanne Collins’ book President Snow – played by Donald Sutherland in the film trilogy – plays a role at a young age.

The novel takes place 64 years before the original Hunger Games novels, and according to an excerpt published by Entertainment Weekly, Coriolanus Snow is “a teenager born out of privilege but looking for something different, far from the man who.” we know he will. He is friendly here. It is charming. And at the moment he’s a hero anyway. “

The move made the fans angry in one word: “Literally, who asked? Of all the stories Snow tells, one is of no interest to anyone. “

Another added: “I couldn’t be more disappointed when the next HUNGER GAMES are about fucking President Snow and painting him as a” misunderstood hero “. Are you kidding me?” The last thing I’m interested in is the humanization of a fascist dictator because he has a tragic past. “

Collins’ trilogy was made in four films that were released between 2012 and 2015. Jennifer Lawrence played the lead role of the books, Katniss Everdeen, in a dystopian world where teenagers have to fight to death as a form of entertainment.

No movie plans have been announced yet, but when the new prequel was unveiled last summer, Joe Drake, chairman of Lionsgate, said, “As the proud home of the Hunger Games movies, we can’t wait for Suzanne’s next book to be released ,

“We communicated with her during the writing process and look forward to continuing to work closely with her on the film.”

The book is scheduled for publication in May.