Fans protest CJ ENM for forming new group with X1 members

On January 22, fans of X1 demonstrated outside the CJ ENM building in the Sangam district of Seoul.

X1 is a group of boys formed as part of the Mnet survival program “Produce X 101”. After the group’s debut on August 27, the results of the police investigation revealed that the producers of the show had manipulated the votes that determined the ranking of the candidates. On January 6, the member agencies of X1 announced the dissolution of the group.

A fan association supporting the creation of a new group with members of X1 led the demonstration for about three hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to the association, around 1,000 fans participated in the demonstration.

The three main demands made by fans against CJ ENM were to take responsibility for the damage suffered by fans of X1 and X1, to announce the decision to create a new group by January 31 and to bring together the heads of the agencies. X1 members for another meeting by February 7.

Fans of the protest said that the voices of fans and X1 members were not heard when the group was dismantled and that the decision was made unilaterally by senior officials. They demanded that CJ ENM bring together members of X1 who are ready to promote themselves again to form a new group.

The members of the fan association shared: “We will not stop our fight until CJ ENM accepts our requests, and if we do not receive a positive response on these dates, we will continue to protest more scale and in various forms. “

CJ ENM said in a statement: “We think it is very unfortunate that the recent situation has led to the dismantling of X1 following discussions between member agencies, and we feel very responsible. CJ ENM will continue to actively support the activities of X1 members. “

During the protest, X1 fans around the world followed the hashtags “# BringBackNewX1” and “#CJTakeTheResponsibility” on Twitter.

Source (1) (2) (3)

Credit for the bottom half of the top photo: Xportsnews

