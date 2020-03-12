Fans react when Glastonbury is a huge warehouse in 2020

Fans react after Glastonbury announced the first wave of its Series 2020 tonight (March 12).

Kendrick Lamar was announced last June the headliner of the festival, joining Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney on stage Pyramid, and be joined Dua Lipa, Thom Yorke, branches FSA, Chaim and a lot of others on the Worthy Farm.

Today announced the immediate Twitter, Emily Eavis has expressed concern about the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus, saying that the festival, as well as now, is still ongoing.

“So, after a long trial, given the current circumstances, and with the best of intentions, this is the first list of musical acts to” Glastonbury 2020 “- she wrote.

“Currently, we are still working hard to hold our festival 50th anniversary in June, and we are very proud of the bill that we have made over the last year. No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we are out of 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that he will be here at worthy farm, to the greatest show on earth! ⁣ “

Thus, after a long trial, given the current circumstances and with the best of intentions, this is the first list of musical acts on @Glastonbury 2020. Currently, we are working to deliver our 50th Anniversary Festival in June and … https: // t .co / SisRabWwdW pic.twitter.com/sNRyhDMzRV

Fans react to the news about the composition, sharing their passion and, in some cases, uzrushayutstsa the first list of names for the festival.

“You are an absolute babe, this is only news that I needed to hear this week,” one tweeted, and another added: “Again breathtaking Oh my God, I hope and pray that it is not canceled …”

Breathtaking once raz👏 my God, I hope and pray that it is not canceled .. pic.twitter.com/ug8TwklNCw

You absolute babe, this is only news that I needed to hear this week !!!!!!!!

Others were less impressed with the staff, one of them said supporters “. To say that it’s the 50th anniversary, it is quite scary headings 3 worst I think I’ve ever seen a book about Glastonbury.” Another described the list of names ” pretty poor. “

For the 50th anniversary of the composition it was quite bad

To say that this is the 50th anniversary, it’s scary. Headings 3 worst I think I’ve ever seen a book about Glastonbury

Cancel …

Many fans also shared their concerns about the cancellation of the event due to karanavirusa flash.

It will not happen, even though it

Unfortunately, coronavirus coming

Indeed, I would not want vskhvalyavatstsa! This is a blow in the expected peak karanavirusa

Now Glastonbury announced the first part, and I am even more pray that this #coronavirus went to fuck

Emily Eavis announced that GLESTANBIRY build indicators that may be the biggest day of panic coronavirus the UK, but it is now a royal shit, let’s not hope that people ♥ ️

Coachella announced that it moved its publication in 2020 from April to October because of the coronavirus in the beginning of this week. Glastonbury also responded to the coronavirus fears earlier this week, saying: “We continue to plan and prepare for this event, while closely following the developments.”

