Fans sang Zack Efron during the HSM reunion for the Disney family’s Singalong.

Thursday’s exclusive Disney family Singalong ABC Brought an institute like ours Beyoncé to Christina Aguilera distinguish classic Disney The song, as well as a healthy translucent feel for past favorite tunes!

However, the fans were disappointed to find out Zack Efron We will all be playing with senior high school musicians.

Related: Zach Efron broke his silence after being in a terrible hospital!

There is a host Ryan’s cruise Introducing Efron, explaining that you can’t participate because you were “nowhere” with WiFi, I will make a special presentation:

“Now that you don’t feel like it again, you have a surprise. This star is naked in the middle of busy WiFi, but I don’t want to miss it tonight.”

Seacrest continued:

“He became a household name thanks to his work on the Troy Bolton High School Music Trio. It’s Zach Efron.”

His previous job ?! You say his BEST FREE work!

Efron jumped in front of the main cast members and shared a video chat (below) Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Blue, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabel, and other Disney stars kicked off:

“I wish you all the best and good health in this unprecedented time,” he said. I’m excited to introduce some old friends and new people’s music shows. We hope you enjoy it: and we’re all together. “

Ch-ch-complete performance check (below):

All the high school music casts are with us 🥺🥺 #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/kokUiPqea5

– 𝔖𝔦𝔪𝔦 💮 | (@Rosincaxpearl) April 17, 2020

Of course, fans didn’t like joining the group without a lead. Here are some of the best responses Twitter:.

“You admitted for a second, even during a high school musical, that you never paid for the king’s fortune in the world. He regrets that movie every day of his life.”

“DO YOU LOVE ZSM EFRON with HSM CAST BRO? # DisneyFamilySingalong will never be together.”

“Zach Efron doesn’t seem to want to explain why with his cards Drew Sally sang her HSM solo. # Disney FamilySingalong “

“These hsm cast’s #DisneyFamilySingalong really added all these actors to make eacron music they don’t want to sing with.”

He emphasizes that he did not participate because he was a director Kenya Ortega shared with Deadline earlier this week that the 32-year-old was “jumping” as soon as he entered. He said:

“We couldn’t keep up with Zack, but when we got there, he jumped right in.” Everyone we reached was fast – and you can see how they were greeted spiritually and from home.

BTW, if you didn’t know before, combined Zeli’s song with Seeley for his role in his first movie! ICYMI and Drew filled out a resume for the actor during a high school musical. The concert tour, although Efron sang for the second and third time after appearing on Hairspray.

Would you have liked Disney’s Singalong without Troy Bolton? Let us know in the comments (below).

(Disney + and Adriana M. Barraza / photo by WENN.)