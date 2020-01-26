Fans share Kobe Bryant’s Oscar-winning short film ‘Dear Basketball’

Kobe Bryant’s Oscar-winning short film Dear Basketball is shared by fans around the world in homage to the basketball legend who died this morning along with four other people (January 26).

Dear Basketball, written and narrated by Bryant, directed by Glen Keane and with music by John Williams, is based on a letter the star wrote to The Players’ Tribune on November 29, 2015, announcing his retirement from the game ,

When Bryant received his Oscar at the 2018 award ceremony, he joked: “As a basketball player, we should shut up and dribble – but I’m glad we can do a little more than that” before paying tribute to his wife and children.

The icon of the Lakers later spoke of the experience of winning an Oscar at Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2018, where a visibly enthusiastic Bryant said, “I’m still tripping … This shouldn’t happen. I’m supposed to play basketball and not write anything who wins an Oscar. ”The full interview can be found below.

Following reports of Bryant’s tragic death today, fans have praised the short film’s emotional strength and sharpness, and many have begged others to watch it whether they are basketball fans or not.

EVERYONE! And I mean everyone. I don’t care if you hate basketball. Take 5 minutes and watch Dear Basketball.

– Swanntanamo Bay (@ akswann33) January 26, 2020

The news of # KobeBryant’s death has a lot to do… 😔 If you haven’t seen his #Oscar running out, do yourself a favor and check it out. A moving, beautiful homage to a life that was lived for sport. https://t.co/vy2YodloOs

– Nicole Pacent (@NicolePacent) January 26, 2020

Everyone should watch basketball. The end.

– Astrid (@sienfeild), January 26, 2020

Here you can see the short film, which is just over five minutes long. Bryant also shared the poetic letter he sent to The Players’ Tribune, which you can read below.

Dear basketball,

From the moment

I started rolling my father’s tube socks

And shoot imaginary

Game-winning shots

In the Great Western Forum

I knew one thing was real:

I’ve fallen in love with you.

A love that is so deep that I gave you everything –

From my mind and body

For my mind and soul.

As a six year old boy

In love with you

I never saw the end of the tunnel.

I only saw myself

Run from one.

And so I ran.

I ran up and down every seat

After every loose ball for you.

You asked for my goings-on

I gave you my heart

Because there was so much more.

I played through the sweat and hurt

Not because the challenge called me

But because YOU called me.

I did everything for you

Because you do that

When someone makes you feel like

Alive as you showed me.

You gave a six-year-old boy his painting room

And I will always love you for it.

But I can no longer compulsively love you.

This season is all I have to give.

My heart can stand the pounding

My mind can handle the grind

But my body knows it’s time to say goodbye.

And that’s fine.

I’m ready to let you go

I want you to know now

So we can both enjoy every moment that we have left together.

The good and the bad.

We gave each other

Everything we have.

And we both know no matter what I do next

I will always be the child

With the rolled up socks

Trash can in the corner

: 05 seconds on the watch

Ball in my hands.

5… 4… 3… 2… 1

I’ll always love you,

Kobe