Fans think Ariana Grande will be featured on Mac Miller’s album

Mac Millers The posthumous album Circles was released last week and fans are already speculating about it Ariana Grande Functions with some guest voices not counted in at least one of the tracks.

It’s been a few months for Ariana Grande on her Sweetener World tour, but it looks like she’s found some time to record a few guest voices for her ex-boyfriend’s album.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but fans are convinced that the female backing vocals in I Can See are absolutely Ari. And frankly, it’s a pretty convincing theory.

It’s not out of the realm of possibilities that Ariana can play a song on Mac’s posthumous album. She previously honored her late ex-boyfriend with a homage to Coachella.

The album was released more than a year after Miller (real name Malcolm James McCormick) died in September 2018 of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. At the time of his death, he was only 26 years old.

Before his death, Ariana and Mac worked on a number of songs, including Grande’s The Way and Miller’s My Favorite Part.

Ari has yet to confirm or deny the rumors, but has released a cryptic silent video that looks like Mac Miller is playing the piano, which may indicate its function.

Not to mention that she tweeted this on January 16, just a day before the album’s release.

I love adding more harmonies than anyone will ever notice or hear that no one has ever asked or used for it

– Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande), January 16, 2020

Their representatives told vulture They had “no comment” on the alleged feature, which seems strange when she actually had no part in it.

Regardless of what their representatives have said, fans are convinced that this is them.

