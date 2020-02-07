Fans Think Jesy Nelson Is Pregnant After Boyfriend Chris Hughes Released Baby Emoji | Chris Hughes, Jesy Nelson

Fri, February 07, 2020 at 6:55 p.m.

Fans of Little mix“S Jesy Nelson think she is expecting a baby!

Rumors of pregnancy started after 28-year-old singer’s boyfriend Chris Hughes posted an Instagram story of the couple and included the baby emoji.

“She is the best,” Chris captioned a photo from the National Television Awards duo, adding the baby and the heart eyes emoji.

The duo has been out for a little over a year, but recently ended engagement rumors after Jesy was spotted wearing a diamond on the ring finger.

Chris and Jesy have not yet talked about pregnancy rumors.

