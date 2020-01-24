Fans were surprised that James Corden does not always ride during the & # 39; Carpool Karaoke & # 39; – Up News info

% MINIFYHTML21935af8afc3d8967a5b974d699ff7b811%

Fans are surprised to learn about the unveiling after seeing viral images behind the scenes of the popular segment & # 39; The Late Late Show & # 39; when a Twitter user makes a joke: & # 39; It would be Carpull Karaoke & # 39; must be mentioned.

When it comes to “Carpool Karaoke“Of course people think they were fun times then James Corden He drives a car through the city with stars joining them while they sing in the car. However, a new video that circulated online showed that James was not actually driving.

The aforementioned video, which was shared by a Twitter user, offered a backstage of the popular segment of “The Late Late Show with James Corden“It was seen that James was filming for an upcoming episode with Justin Bieber. However, what attracted the most attention from fans was that James didn’t really drive because the car was being towed by a truck.

“I saw James Corden and Justin Bieber Carpool Karaoke Karaoke and that is why I have problems with trust: he doesn’t even drive!” Twitter user @ZoliHonig wrote in the Blue Bird application. “The next thing you know is that they will tell us that their friends don’t * really * need a ride,” he added.

Fans were also surprised to learn about the unveiling after seeing the images. “It must be called Carpull Karaoke,” a user joked. “ALL MY LIFE IS A DANGER OF LIFE,” added another.

However, one person insisted on seeing James drive while filming other episodes. “Everyone when I saw it Only one direction filming Carpool Karaoke James actually drove, “tweeted the person.

James himself laughed at the speculation. He brought him to the official Twitter account of the night account and joked: “Guys, we don’t even use a real car,” along with a picture of him and Samuel L. Jackson filming the CGI scene while keeping control of the wheel of a car.

James Corden laughed at speculation that he was not driving in & # 39; Carpool Karaoke & # 39 ;.

The program then recorded the records directly in a statement. “James always rides during & # 39; Carpool Karaoke,” said the statement. “In the rare occasion that there is a stunt component and the producers do not find it safe to drive, we will use a platform (trailer).”

