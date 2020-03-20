Fans will be planning a massive online special makeover for their 50th anniversary

This Saturday, Doctor Who fans are planning a special 50th anniversary show for the show, Doctor’s Day, online relaunch.

It doesn’t get away with it: For many of us, coronavirus has completely impacted our lives. Although most of us do not have it, it is quite serious that many of us stay home as much as possible.

However, this is not the best time, as it has encouraged many people to become more creative. Especially in a world where social interaction is virtual, and people can still come together. physically apart. This is especially true of fandoms. During these difficult times, I have seen many fandoms come together and get more involved.

This brings up a pretty exciting event that many Doctor Who fans are currently facing. On Saturday, March 21st, fans will begin running out of DVDs or streaming to participate in the special online fortnight anniversary of The Day of the Doctor.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7hRy2N2CMhQ [/ embed]

Join the fans

The idea was thought out on Twitter by Emily Cook in Doctor Who magazine, and many fans jumped at the idea. He told Radio Times what prompted him.

More than that Doctor Who Watch

Behind this is the thought that unless there was a new Doctor Who on TV, series 12 is over, and many people are isolated at home and cannot leave for leisure, I wanted to see. a positive way to use the power of Doctor Who to interact with fans.

This is a great idea. Yes, almost every fan has now seen a special 50th anniversary. It’s funny, though: the chance to experience the golden moment in the show’s long history. Mostly the original broadcast was a worldwide event, shown at the same time worldwide. In some places, you could see it on the big screen!

Without anyone new to watching TV, it’s a great way to get fans together. Offering something at a time, especially on Twitter, which we will use to discuss the hashtag #SaveTheDay hashtag in a lively episode – is a great way for many of us to escape the boredom of social isolation, and remind us what the fandom is all about.

Next: News: The Return of the Fourth Unified Physician to Translate Cybermen for Audio Adaptation

Will you be joining the live stream of The Day of the Doctor? Is the fifty-year anniversary special one of your favorite stories in the series? Notify me in the comments below.