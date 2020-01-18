Fans wish all the best after Yellow Wiggle Greg Page is hospitalized

UPDATE at 1:06 p.m .:

The Wiggles confirmed on social media that Yellow Wiggle Greg Page is on the mend, although he won’t be appearing at the group’s second Bushfire relief show in Sydney tonight after suffering from a cardiac arrest on the previous show Night on stage had collapsed.

“We visited Greg this morning and he wanted to thank everyone for their good wishes. Greg and his family are so grateful for all the messages of love and support from fans around the world,” the embassy said.

Blue Wiggle Anthony Field, who appeared with Page before his breakdown, tweeted:

“I love this man, so glad he is still with us. CPR from Kimmy Antonelli and Steve Pace (our drummer) have helped save Greg’s life. Please familiarize yourself with CPR, I will do that to everyone Fall. Thank you for your support, we will raise the roof for Greg, the Firies, the Red Cross and WIRES tonight. “

The Australian children’s music group Lah-Lah’s Big Live Band was at the venue last night when Page collapsed and sent a special message wishing him a “quick and full recovery” on Instagram.

“We all from Lah-Lah’s Big Live Band wish OG Yellow Wiggle Greg Page an early and full recovery after his cardiac arrest on stage last night at the Bushfire Fundraiser Show. As the guy from NSW Fire & Rescue said when he called on you announced on stage that you are a national treasure. And all our love goes to everyone @thewiggles and thanks for an incredible showlist night. Buzz and Squeezy Sneezy had a ball with all of you! “

Shane Fitzsimmons, Commissioner of the NSW Rural Fire Service, tweeted: “Thoughts, prayers and best wishes with Yellow Wiggle Greg Page after his heart attack last night during the Wiggles Bushfire Relief concert. Like so many we had every VHS band and knew each one Song thanks to our girls who grew up with Greg, Murray, Jeff & Anthony. “

PREVIOUS:

The Wiggles fans wish all the best after Greg Page, known as the Original Yellow Wiggle, collapses on stage at a Bushfire relief concert in Sydney and is later hospitalized.

Wiggles’ official Twitter account confirmed early Saturday that Page had had a cardiac arrest and was hospitalized.

A screen grave shows the original of Yellow Wiggle Greg Page on the stage of a reunion concert to facilitate the bush fire. (Twitter)

“As reported, our friend Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of the Bushfire Relief Performance and was hospitalized. He has had surgery and is now recovering in the hospital. Thank you for your kind news and concern.” Message completed.

No further information was given on the type of procedure carried out.

The original Wiggles cast of Page and Anthony Field, Murray Cook and Jeff Fatt carried out the first of two planned fundraisers for the Bushfire effort.

The concert footage shows moments before its collapse when the group performed their last song.

Page collapsed after going to the side of the stage and people immediately rushed towards him (Mick Tsikas) (Mick Tsikas)

Page was originally thought to be in serious condition and his co-star Anthony Field said he was afraid for his friend.

“I’m worried about Greg. In shock. Get well soon,” posted the Blue Wobble on Twitter around 2:00 am on Saturday.

The actor’s health problems began in December 2005 and he was forced to withdraw from the group’s 2006 US tour after suffering fainting, speech weakness, fatigue and tremors.

After he was diagnosed with an orthostatic intolerance, he had to withdraw from the group.

Sam Moran took over his yellow skivvy before Emma Watkins became the first woman to join the group in 2012.

