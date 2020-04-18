Fans YouTube Channel’s Steve Fans After learning of his death

YouTube star Steve Cash, best known for his hit “Talk Kitty Cat” videos, has died. He was 40 years old at his home in Nampa, Idaho, on the morning of April 16, Hey! The news is reported. No sign of foul play.

That money, which has reached over 2.44 million subscribers on YouTube, has gained popularity with its bowl of video-enabled videos inspired by its Sylvester-owned business. The video shows conversations between Cash and Sylvester as well as Sylvester interacting with other animals in the house.

Cash joined the site in 2007, after sharing 69 videos to over 770 million views. The video was re-released in December 2019. The most popular of his videos was called “Bad! Absolutely not. Bad!, ”Has been viewed 17 million times.

Steve Cash’s wife says she lost her boyfriend and sidekick

Steve Cash | Chat with Kitty Cat via YouTube

Cash’s wife Celia DeCosta Cash confirmed the news of her husband’s death in a Facebook post, which was reported on Sylvester the Talking Cat.

“This is very difficult,” he wrote. “I didn’t know what to say, or why, what to do. I lost my partner, my sidekick, my lover, my teacher, my autonomy, this It is sad to say that my husband, Steve Cash, took his own life this morning 4/16/2020.It’s very painful for me to share this. family time to grieve, but know that Steve is not dead.

Cash mentioned his mental health in the past, Hey! Rumors are being reported. In September 2019, after the charity found it more powerful in the internet industry, Cash responded as “bipolar.” I’ve been manic to this day, ”he said. “I’m back in despair and I’m leaving everything behind.”

Instead of a YouTuber, Cash has become a singer, audio / video producer and musician for the group Pause for the Cause, according to his Instagram bio.

Investors and Sylvester are closing down

Talk About Talking Kitty Cat | @ stevecash83 on Instagram

Talking Kitty Cat’s citizen videos have remained stable even after Cash’s death. Thousands expressed their regrets and expressed their sadness on Facebook. Many call it a “heart attack” and say they are thinking of his wife, family and friends, and his beloved animals.

“Steve gave us a lot of fun and laughter,” one wrote.

Some have wondered how Cash’s videos helped them achieve their short-term potential.

“There are many tears in the eye,” one said on Facebook. “During that time I had a hard time finding laughter and my soul was renewed by watching Steve and Sylvester and the cup. Thanks for that.”

“I wish he was as much as he was as we thought he was,” one said.

How to get help: In the U.S. report, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or copy HOME at 741-741 to meet with our certified massage therapist at Line Crisis Text free.

Check out Showbiz cheatbiz Sheets on Facebook!