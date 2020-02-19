[fantastic-american-baking-present-getting-applications-for-newbie-bakers]

If you believe you know your way close to the kitchen area, this Television competition is right up your alley!

The Fantastic American Baking Show is accepting apps. The show is hunting for people with a actual enthusiasm for baking.

Producers want to know about your techniques, but also the elements of baking that you are not so fantastic at.

You need to be at least 18 yrs outdated and an novice baker.

The deadline to utilize is February 25.