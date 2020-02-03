Fantastic plastic: Why the experience has to be more sustainable

As the climate crisis has increased in global awareness, many of us are trying to change something by taking action. The Producers (PrettyGreen’s Experience and Events Agency) team will start in 2020 with the goal of tackling and changing the habits of the Experience Agencies to ensure that we help address the global problem.

The event and experience business is based on the creation of temporary environments for events and brands, regardless of whether it is a brand activation, a festival, an exhibition, an exhibition or a party. However, the temporary nature of the event industry has prompted the creators of such events to use disposable and promotional items, temporary materials that have a significant environmental impact.

The RAW Foundation has determined that “an overwhelming 72% of plastic packaging cannot be recovered at all. 40% are deposited and 32% get from collection systems and leak chemicals into surrounding habitats, fresh water and sea water systems. “

But don’t panic, it’s not all bad and there are big changes that many brands and agencies are making with the RAW Foundation’s “Remove, Reduce, Reuse and Recycle” pillars.

Remove

While removing plastics from our events is key, producers wanted to help like-minded brands to dispose of local waste and are proud to work with the Canal & River Trust to promote local action and the plastic challenge in 2020 to develop. River Trust seeks to localize the global problem of plastics to bring about significant changes. In 2019, the Canal and River Trust Plastics Challenge report examined the impact of waste on our canals and rivers on the global plastics problem and found that “around 80% of the plastics and waste found in the oceans are disposed of inland and inland. We know that most of it is recyclable or could be reused in a creative and innovative way. “

To reduce

Some brands are already making great strides, such as Lego, which is committed to making all Lego bricks sustainably by 2030. Lego sustainability promises will significantly reduce the plastic footprint, which is an incredible feat that is already in action.

With technical solutions at our fingertips, building experiences with less waste has never been easier than digitally skinning builds. Removing paper or plastic giveaways is a deliberate step that The Producers takes when planning campaigns. In the world of the brand experience, modular and multi-purpose kit solutions need to be more focused. So often we create incredible “one-off” experiences that could be traveled or redesigned for the future, and we are happy that some of our core customers share this vision and that it makes economic sense.

Reuse and recycle

Our most successful experience campaigns are when we have created an experience that works with a focus of 1-9-90, which means that it can be used by PR and social channels and deliver multiple engagements instead of creating separate campaigns – this requires integrate both clients and agency, which can be more work but reaps the benefits.

Brands with packaging and waste issues in their delivery cycle can also drive change. IKEA is at the forefront with its People & Planet Positive initiative, which will remove all single-use plastics, and even Amazon is committed to making its Amazon sustainability reports climate-neutral by 2040.

The producer promise for 2020? To ensure that every campaign they create is sustainable. It is a challenge for all employees – from creative to technical production – to build better and to create consciously.

// Presented in this article

Pretty Green

We are PrettyGreen. An independent, award-winning agency for less ordinary PR

Find out more