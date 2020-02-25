fantasy-baseball-of-sleepers:-breakout,-undervalued-gardeners-to-add-to-the-2020-draft-cheat-sheets

%MINIFYHTMLd69dd186bc924f5ada849fe0c795a5f811%

Whether you play in a fantasy baseball league of three OF or five OF, you’ll need a useful list of sleepers in the garden for your cheat sheet eraser. Every year there are outbreaks of OF surprise, which is good because every year you probably have at least one surprise bust in your team. You can find undervalued gardeners at any time during the draft, but finding the ones with the most advantages is a bit more difficult, especially when you consider the needs of the category.

We have compiled a list of OF sleepers covering the spectrum of known quantities that could exceed their average position in the draft to players who are not on the radar and who will probably need an injury to get a daily role. Depending on how deep your league is, you’ll want to familiarize yourself with the players below. Even if they are not recruited, it is worth seeing them at the beginning of the season or when summoned.

2020 fantasy baseball ranking:

Collector | First | Second | Third | Short | Open field | Starter | Soothing | Top 300

Fantasy Baseball OF Sleepers

Position eligibility based on Yahoo default settings (10 games played or 5 games started)

Oscar Mercado, Indians. Mercado gave fantasy owners a glimpse of their potential last year, hit 15 home runs and stole 15 bases in 115 games, and many expect it to improve only this year. There are some minor red flags on his batting profile, since he did not do many walks last year and his power is somewhat limited, but he should steal a lot of bases, which will always be sought by fantasy owners. Mercado is not exactly “undervalued,quot; in drafts, but if he can continue to develop his power and raise his BB-rate to what he did in Triple-A (29 walks in 259 AP), he could surpass even the most optimistic Expectations.

Kyle Tucker, Astros. Tucker hit 34 HR and stole 30 bases in 125 games in Triple-A last year and added four home runs and five steals in 22 major league games. He has shown almost everything he can in minors, and all he needs is a daily job to go out in the majors. Looking ahead to the season, he is scheduled to share the right fieldwork with Josh Reddick, but Tucker could eventually take over with a good start. He will also be the first in line for at-bats if the injuries hit someone like Yuli Gurriel, Yordan Alvarez or Michael Brantley. One way or another, there is a good chance that Tucker will see significant game time this year, and if he does, he will exceed his average position in the draft.

Aristides Aquino, Red. Aquino was a sensation last year after being called, reaching 19 HR in just 56 games. Normally, this type of player would be overvalued the following season, but Aquino is apparently out looking for a daily job after Cincinnati signed Nicholas Castellanos and Mike Moustakas, so he actually now has the potential to be undervalued. We have the feeling that he will find his way to the lineup most days, whether due to injuries, more days off for Joey Votto (with Castellanos sliding to the first one) or just Jesse Winker playing less. Aquino has too much potential to stay in the bank, so it is worth recruiting, especially in the daily transaction leagues.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Blue Jays (also eligible for 2B and expected to play 1B this year). Gurriel made our list of sleepers last year, and arrived when he was in the field, with 20 HR in just 84 games. He even stole six bases, showing some hikes there. The Blue Jays have many OF / 1B / DH candidates, so Gurriel can’t afford a slow start, but he will hit home runs and drive races whenever he is on the field. A solid average and a handful of robberies make him a valuable contributor given his mid-round ADP.

Ian Happ, Cubs (also eligible in 2B and 3B). Happ spent more than last season in Triple-A (99 games) than in the majors (56 games), but produced at both levels, totaling 27 HR and 11 SB. It is unlikely to reach a good average, but it can silently give you solid numbers in all other categories. Playtime is the biggest concern, but is scheduled to start the season in the center garden and can complete in 2B and 3B if necessary. One way or another, the 25-year-old hitter should be in the lineup most days, and if it is, it will provide a lot of value given its low cost.

Avisail Garcia, Brewers. Garcia was one of our favorite highlights last year, and made some progress (20 HR, 10 SB in 125 games) but did not produce what we expected. Now, at an even better batter’s park in Milwaukee, he could make his way with regular turns at bat. That is not guaranteed, since he will compete for playing time with Ryan Braun and Justin Smoak, but he has the best advantage of three if he plays every day.

Trent Grisham, Parents. Grisham made 32 homers and stole 13 bases in Double-A, Triple-A and the majors last year in the Milwaukee organization. Now with a clear path to play in San Diego, I should open the season with a daily job. Grisham has always been a type of high OBP in children (.376) thanks to a high walking rate, and his strikeout rate is relatively low. Last season was really the first time he hit for power, so it is unclear if that will move to a worse batting environment, but Grisham has many advantages in the solid San Diego lineup, especially in the OBP leagues.

Jo Adell, Angels. Adell does not have a clear path to game time by 2020, but the 20-year-old has already risen to Triple-A and appears to be in the majors sometime earlier this season. His career line .298 / .361 / .518 in minors is even more impressive than it seems when his age is taken into account, and he has a bit of speed with 30 career steals. Brian Goodwin is not the long-term answer in the right field for the Angels, so Adell is worth writing and hiding.

Austin Hays, Orioles. Hays played in five levels last season, finishing in the majors where he hit .309 / .373 / .574 with four home runs and two steals in 21 games. The 24-year-old gardener saw that his perspective shone faintly after a 2018 plagued with injuries (ankle) and the beginning of & # 39; 19 (thumb), but now healthy, he could return to the way he saw him shoot at the elders in the & # 39; 17. It is unlikely that he posted a batting line as good as last season during a full campaign, but given his home park, it would not be a surprise to see him explode more than 20 HR and steal 10-15 bases. The good is there for more.

Teoscar Hernández, Azulejos. Hernandez exploded in the second half last season, with 18 HR in more than 60 games and ending with 26 for the season (122 games). There are some concerns about game time for this year, but assuming you have turns at bat every day, the 27-year right will be a source of cheap power that can also slide some bases. His average figures are more painful than helpful, but he still has many offensive advantages.

Alex Verdugo, Red Sox. Executioner is currently dealing with a back stress fracture, which is the type of injury that can ruin a season before it begins. If Verdugo is able to recover and return to the field relatively early in the year, it is an interesting fantasy perspective given his batting line with the Dodgers last year (.294 / .342 / .475). He is a low punch hitter with developing power, and we know there will be many opportunities to score and produce runs in the Boston offense.

Tyler O & # 39; Neill, Cardinals. O & # 39; Neill is a proven minor league level (140 HR in 566 games), and has achieved 14 HR in two periods of 60 games in the majors in the last two seasons. The 24-year-old right is in a position to have a daily job as a left fielder for the Cardinals to open the year, and if he does, he has great power and an advantage in career production.

Anthony Santander, Orioles. Apparently, Santander came out of nowhere last year to reach 20 HR in just 93 games. The 25-year-old hitter will have to compete with players with similar abilities, such as Dwight Smith Jr. and Cedric Mullins, for playing time, but obviously if he’s in the lineup, he can hit home runs, and that should continue as long as he plays in Baltimore

Jake Fraley, Sailors. With Mitch Haniger (behind) on the shelf in the foreseeable future, Fraley has the opportunity to play every day in the Seattle gardens. The 24-year-old left-hander is a .286 / .362 / .480 race hitter in the minors, and hit 19 HR and stole 22 bases in 99 games on two levels last season. It is likely that he will not publish large numbers this season, but anyone who can steal some bases and provide some pop deserves a glimpse into fantasy leagues.

Dominic Smith, Mets (also eligible in 1B). Smith only needs daily shifts to produce. The 24-year-old left-hander hit .282 / .355 / .525 with 11 HR in 89 games last year. However, with Pete Alonso blocking 1B and J.D. Davis, Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto at the OF, Smith would appear to be a man without a position. That is true to start the year, but Smith will be very valuable as soon as there is an injury (that is, changed). Perhaps the most notable thing about Smith is that he was actually left-handed (.303 / .361 / .515) better than right (.278 / .354 / .528) last year, so he doesn’t necessarily need to be a player of platoon. It is difficult to invest a draft selection in someone like Smith, but it is worth choosing if you start having a constant playing time.