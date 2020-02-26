fantasy-baseball-sleepers:-a-prominent-or-underrated-player-of-each-team-by-2020

The best thing about starting a new baseball season is that each team has hope. Well, maybe not the Tigers, but every other The team can find something positive to focus on the 2020 season. It is similar for fantasy baseball owners. Before the draft, it is easy to convince yourself of the rest seasons of your favorite sleepers, regardless of what the ranking says. Focus on the good, ignore the bad and start mentally preparing for the inevitable championship that lies at the end of the season.

We combine those two feelings with our annual list of at least one fantasy dream from each team. Some teams have multiple worthwhile candidates, while others, like the Tigers, really don’t have any. Never mind, we still found someone to talk. Hello, it’s spring, let your inner optimist out. The sun shines, the bats crack, the players are in the best shape of their lives and everything is possible.

Yes, even for tigers. (But not really.)

Fantasy 2020 baseball sleepers:

Collector | First | Second | Third | Short | Gardener | Start

Fantasy baseball sleepers: one from each team

Position eligibility based on Yahoo default settings (10 games played or 5 games started)

Angels: Jo Adell, DE: Adell will need a hot spring to start the opening day of the Angels, but the 20-year-old has risen to Triple-A last season and seems to be in the majors sometime earlier this season. His .298 / .361 / .518 line in minor leagues of his career is even more impressive when his age is taken into account, and he has a bit of speed with 30 career steals. Brian Goodwin is probably not the long-term answer in the right field for the Angels, so it is worth writing and saving Adell.

Astros: Kyle Tucker, OF. Tucker hit 34 HR and stole 30 bases in 125 games in Triple-A last year and added four home runs and five steals in 22 major league games. He has shown almost everything he can in minors, and all he needs is a daily job to go out in the majors. Looking ahead to the season, he is scheduled to share the right fieldwork with Josh Reddick, but Tucker could eventually take over with a good start. He will also be the first in line for at-bats if the injuries hit someone like Yuli Gurriel, Yordan Alvarez or Michael Brantley. One way or another, there is a good chance that Tucker will see important at-bats this year, and if he does, he will exceed his average position in the draft. Houston also has a lot of young pitchers (Jose Urquidy, Josh James, Forrest Whitley) that could easily get out if they stay in the rotation.

A & # 39; s: Sean Murphy, C. Murphy is everyone’s favorite sleeper catcher this season after he hit .308 / .386 / .625 in Triple-A and totaled 14 HR in 51 games between Triple-A and the majors last year. The 25-year-old backstop estimates that he will start four or five games a week, so it’s easy to see why everyone is excited about their prospects. We will issue the mandatory warning “Beware of novice hunters,quot;, but Murphy gives enough walks and hits to get enough power so he can publish at least semi-decent numbers. He will also be catching some of Oakland’s other more sleeping candidates, pitchers Jesús Luzardo and A.J. Puk

Tiles: Teoscar Hernández, OF. Hernandez exploded in the second half last season, with 18 HR in more than 60 games and ending with 26 for the season (122 games). He has some concerns about game time for this year, but assuming he takes turns at bat every day, the 27-year right will be a cheap source of power that can also slide some bases. His average figures are more painful than helpful, but he still has many offensive advantages. The same can be said of other undervalued Toronto sluggers, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Rowdy Tellez.

Braves: Will Smith, RP. The Braves have several relievers with more experience in their bullpen, but Smith is possibly the best in the group. He will probably open the year as the main configuration man for Mark Melancon, but given the fact that Melancon has not been close to full time since 2016, Smith could find himself in the role of the ninth inning at some point. He stood out in that position for the Giants last year, converting 34 saves with a 2.76 / 1.03 line and a 13.2 K / 9 ratio. That type of peripherals gives Smith value even if it’s not closing, and it’s a great speculative aggregate on the possibility of finally taking over in the ninth.

Brewers: Luis Urias, 2B / SS. Urias had problems in his 83 major league games with the Padres, hitting only .221 with six home runs and a steal. But with only 22 years, his best years are yet to come. It will help you this season playing in a batter-friendly park, and demonstrated what you can do in better batting environments last year in Triple-A (.315 / .398 / .600 with 19 HR and seven SB in 73 games) . Urias is dealing with a wrist injury this spring, but he is the favorite for the Brewers job once he returns to the field. Urias has the tools to improve his prospect status this year. It is also worth seeing Avisail García for the possibility that he has turns at bat every day in the Garden of the Brewers.

Cardinals: Tyler O & # 39; Neill, OF. O & # 39; Neill is a proven minor league level (140 HR in 566 games), and has achieved 14 HR in two periods of 60 games in the majors in the last two seasons. The 24-year-old right is in a position to have a daily job as a left fielder for the Cardinals to open the year, and if he does, he has great power and an advantage in career production.

Puppies: Ian Happ, 2B / 3B / OF. Happ spent more than last season in Triple-A (99 games) than in the majors (56 games), but produced at both levels, totaling 27 HR and 11 SB. It is unlikely to reach a good average, but it can silently give you solid numbers in all other categories. Playtime is the biggest concern, but is scheduled to start the season in the center garden and can complete in 2B and 3B if necessary. One way or another, the 25-year-old hitter should be in the lineup most days, and if it is, it will provide a lot of value given its low cost.

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver, SP. His teammate Zac Gallen seems to be getting more pub, and although he impressed in his 15 starts last year, his statistics and advanced peripherals suggest he isn’t sure. Even with a 2018 decline in his resume, Weaver has a more successful record, posting a 2.94 / 1.07 line with a 9.7 K / 9 ratio last year and a 3.88 / 1.26 line with a 10.7 K / 9 ratio as a rookie in & # 39; 17. To be fair, Weaver made only 12 starts last year due to an elbow injury, so health is a concern, but if he can stay in one piece, the 26-year-old has a great advantage thanks to a better BB rate and solid K rate.

Dodgers: Will Smith, C. After reaching 15 HR in just 54 games last year, Smith is ranked as a top 10 catcher in most of the sites that are headed for this season, but could still be undervalued due to his advantage in the cumulative offense of the Dodgers The only drawback is that it is unlikely to hit for an average, but whenever you are in the lineup, you will hit home runs and drive races. It would not be a surprise to see him finish as one of the three best receivers this year, even though he is being selected as the No. 7 or 8 backup. His teammate Gavin Lux is in a similar position in 2B.

Giants: Mauricio Dubon, 2B / SS. Dubon reached 24 HR and stole 13 bases between Triple-A and the majors last year. He also showed his contact skills, hitting .302 in Triple-A and .274 in 30 major league games. The 25-year-old midfielder does not excel in any area, and fantasy owners often ignore such players, but with a power of development, a decent amount of speed and the ability to hit on average, Dubon makes for A cheap 2B or SS that can give you a bit of everything.

Indians: Zach Plesac, SP. Plesac is another low-walk and home run pitcher of the Indians’ organization, although his 21-game period in the majors last year did not fully reflect him (3.1 BB / 9, 1.5 HR / 9). Plesac race marks in minors (2.1 BB / 9, 0.5 HR / 9) are probably closer than you can expect this year. Your K / 9 ratio will probably be in the range of 8.0-9.0, and should have a decent effectiveness and a very solid WHIP. The main concern for Plesac (and Aaron Civale, another candidate for this place) is a constant initial role, but it should open the season in the rotation.

Sailors: Jake Fraley, OF. With Mitch Haniger (behind) on the shelf in the foreseeable future, Fraley has the opportunity to play every day in the Seattle gardens. The 24-year-old left-hander is a .286 / .362 / .480 race hitter in the minors, and hit 19 HR and stole 22 bases in 99 games on two levels last season. It is likely that he will not publish large numbers this season, but anyone who can steal some bases and provide some pop deserves a glimpse into fantasy leagues. First baseman Evan White has some appeal to sleep, but has barely played on Double-A, so an immediate impact seems less likely.

Marlins: Isan Díaz, 2B. Diaz was unable to transfer his impressive performance in Triple-A (.305 / .395 / .578, 26 HR in 102 games) to the majors (.173 / .259 / .307 in 49 games) last year, but he still He showed the kind of awesome power he can play at any level. The 23-year-old left-hander hits too often to have a good average, but he can still fill out the statistics sheet in the other categories (even providing some SB). Playtime could be a problem, but it is still worth taking a look at Diaz in the last rounds.

Mets: Dominic Smith, 1B / OF. Smith only needs daily shifts to produce. The 24-year-old left-hander hit .282 / .355 / .525 with 11 HR in 89 games last year, and there is no doubt that his power is real. However, with Pete Alonso blocking 1B and J.D. Davis, Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto at the OF, Smith would appear to be a man without a position. That is true to start the year, but Smith will be very valuable as soon as there is an injury (that is, changed). Perhaps the most notable thing about Smith is that he was actually left-handed (.303 / .361 / .515) better than right (.278 / .354 / .528) last year, so he doesn’t necessarily need to be a player of platoon. It is difficult to invest a draft selection in someone like Smith, but it is worth choosing if you start having a constant playing time.

National: Carter Kieboom, SS / 3B. Kieboom had problems in his period of 11 MLB games last year (.128 / .209 / .282), but killed him in Triple-A (.303 / .409 / .493), which still tells us a lot about the 22 infielder of a year. Kieboom has a great opportunity to win the Nationals by starting 3B work in the spring, and if he does, production will continue. With a career line of .287 / .378 / .469 in the minors, it is clear that Kieboom has the talent to explode once he acclimates to the launch of the MLB, and can even launch some steals to further increase its value .

Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle, SS. It is not clear exactly where Mountcastle would play if he manages to get the big club out of spring training, but his bat seems ready for the big leagues. Last year in 127 games in Triple-A, Mountcastle reached 25 HR and cut .312 / .344 / .527. That is in line with what he did in Double-A the previous year. The 23-year-old right does not walk much, which is a bit worrying as he prepares for the next step in his professional career, but he shouldn’t have trouble hitting home runs in the small Baltimore park. You could find yourself playing in any of the positions within the box, so your eventual eligibility for multiple positions will give you an additional fantasy value. Gardener Austin Hays is also worth seeing in Baltimore.

Parents: Trent Grisham, OF. Grisham made 32 homers and stole 13 bases in Double-A, Triple-A and the majors last year in the Milwaukee organization. Now with a clear path to play in San Diego, I should open the season with a daily job. Grisham has always been a type of high OBP in children (.376) thanks to a high walking rate, and his strikeout rate is relatively low. Last season was really the first time he hit for power, so it is unclear if that will move to a worse batting environment, but Grisham has many advantages in the solid San Diego lineup, especially in the OBP leagues.

Phillies: Scott Kingery, 2B / 3B / SS / OF. Kingery was a hot prospect before 2018, but a disappointing season hurt his fantasy reputation so much that even after a solid & # 39; 19 (19 HR, 15 SB in 126 games), it is not on anyone’s wish list this year. It is true that Kingery’s K rate is still too high (29.4 percent last year) and his BB rate is too low (6.8 percent), but he hit the ball significantly stronger last year, increasing his isolated power by more 100 points Given its versatility and the low season reports that it has corrected the blurred vision that tormented it last year, it is a bit strange that the 25-year-old right is not a more coveted fantasy prospect. To take advantage of.

Pirates: Mitch Keller, SP. Keller had one of the biggest differences in its effectiveness (7.13) and FIP (3.19) last year. Their 12.2 K / 9 ratio, their 3.0 BB / 9 ratio and their 1.13 HR / 9 ratio in 48 entries were solid for a rookie starter, but it was clearly a .475 BABIP that will recede. The 23-year-old right has a solid track record of minor leagues (3.12 / 1.16, 9.4 K / 9 ratio) and plays in a solid pitcher’s park, so even when the K rate inevitably drops, Keller should still be effective.

Rangers: Nick Solak, 2B / 3B. Solak impressed in his 33-game period in the majors last year (line .293 / .393 / .491), which is no surprise considering he was dominating in Triple-A (.347 / .386 /. 653). It’s a bit of a disappointment that he didn’t run much (seven total SB last year) after passing 21 Double-A bases in 2018, but Solak made up for it by hitting 32 homers between Triple-A and the majors. He will have to compete for an initial job in spring training, but he has a good chance of being the center fielder on the first day. If you can prove that you are able to defend yourself, Solak will be a good product for when your project arrives.

Rays: Brendan McKay, SP. Most of the peripherals were good for McKay in his 49-season MLB season last year (10.3 K / 9, 2.9 BB / 9), but he left many home runs (8) and finished with mediocre standard statistics (5.14 ERA, 1.41 WHIP). Given his pedigree (1.78 / 0.84, 11.8 K / 9 ratio in 172 minor league entries), the 24-year-old left-hander has a great advantage once he enters the Tampa rotation. It could be as early as opening day, but given its stiff shoulder in early spring and Tampa’s organizational philosophy regarding headlines, McKay could start the season in Triple-A, but he probably won’t stay there. for a long time.

Red Sox: Michael Chavis, 1B / 2B. Chavis really slowed after a good start last year, but he still finished the season with 18 HR in 95 games. He is likely to play most days, either in 1B or 2B, but because he does not have a “safe,quot; place in the Red Sox lineup, he is falling too much in the draft. Clearly, it has the power to accumulate solid FC totals and driven races, and take enough walks so you can score a decent amount of runs despite a high K rate (33.2 percent). Chavis is not a “sure thing,quot;, but it is still a solid value given the somewhat unfounded concerns about game time.

Reds: Aristides Aquino, OF. Aquino was a sensation last year after being called, reaching 19 HR in just 56 games. Normally, this type of player would be overvalued the following season, but Aquino is apparently out looking for a daily job after Cincinnati signed Nicholas Castellanos and Mike Moustakas in the offseason. We have the feeling that he will find his way to the lineup most days, whether due to injuries, more days off for Joey Votto or just Jesse Winker losing his job. Aquino has too much potential to stay in the bank, so it is worth recruiting and saving, especially in the daily transaction leagues.

Rockies: Garrett Hampson, 2B / SS / OF. Hampson had great difficulties early last year, with only .200 / .239 / .285 in the first half. However, he showed signs of life in the second half, registering a line of .284 / .348 / .462 and reaching seven HR with 11 SB in just 58 games. Hampson does not have a clear path to play this spring, but if he can get a place in the OF or if old Daniel Murphy fights in 1B, Hampson could find himself taking bat bats regularly. That is all you need to produce, particularly in the stolen base department.

Real: Ryan O & # 39; Hearn, 1B. The Royals do not have many good candidates for sleep, so we are returning to a popular election last year despite the fact that the brightness of O & # 39; Hearn has dimmed considerably. Before last season, O & # 39; Hearn was leaving a campaign that saw him play 12 HR in just 44 games. This year, he comes from a season in which he gathered only 14 people in 105 games, and has more competition for game time, especially if the Royals really use Salvador Pérez in 1B more during this season. At this point, O & # 39; Hearn might be no more than a platoon player against right-handed pitches, but he has the power to accumulate solid totals of human resources if given the opportunity to take turns at bat regularly.

Tigers: Buck Farmer, RP. Good luck to find a true sleeper on the sold out list of the Tigers. Farmer seems to be the most likely candidate to take charge in the ninth inning if Joe Jiménez has difficulties (a very clear possibility given his human resources problems). Farmer struck out a batter per inning and significantly improved his BB rate last year, so he can probably handle the job and be a cheap source of savings if requested.

Twins: Homer Bailey, SP. The Twins don’t have many sleeping candidates, since practically all of their batters had great seasons last year, so we really had to reach this one. Bailey had a decent recovery campaign in 2019, dividing time between Kansas City and Oakland and recording an effectiveness of 4.57, 1.32 WHIP and 8.2 K / 9. Obviously, those are not excellent statistics, but their advanced numbers (4.11 FIP) and peripherals (2.9 BB / 9 ratio, 1.2 HR / 9 ratio) paint a slightly better picture. After a full health season, Bailey could find success as Jake Odorizzi and Kyle Gibson did from the beginning with the Twins last year.

White Sox: Michael Kopech, SP. Kopech was lost last season due to Tommy John’s surgery, but he should be ready by the beginning of 2020. The 23-year-old had a period of four starts in the majors at & # 39; 18, and his relationship K / BB was fantastic (7.5), but was injured by allowing four home runs in just 14.1 innings. Kopech has always had an electric repertoire, averaging 95.7 mph in his fastball in his brief time in the majors. His career in the minor leagues threw a line of 3.05 / 1.21 with a ratio of 11.7 K / 9, and while control will be a concern, Kopech has the opportunity to obtain large numbers if he can perfect his things.

Yankees: Miguel Andujar, UTIL. Andújar missed all but 12 games last year due to a right shoulder injury, but is healthy and ready for this spring. The Yankees’ offense has only become more crowded since Andújar played for the last time, since Gio Urshela has established himself as the 3B daily and boys like Mike Tauchman and Clint Frazier are looking for places to play. However, Andujar should still have the inside track on DH’s daily work, and we saw his positive side in his rookie campaign when he hit .297 with 27 HR and 92 RBIs. If you can remain in the lineup and replicate that form, you will far exceed your ADP, even if you are still eligible for UTIL.