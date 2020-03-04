fantasy-vs.-fact:-tampa-bay-health-practitioner-sets-record-straight-on-coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 3rd individual in Florida analyzed “presumptively positive” for the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the full amount of scenarios in the U.S. to 60.

Tampa dermatologist Dr. Seth Forman tells eight On Your Aspect that while there is a good deal of details getting circulated about COVID-19, there are also several myths about the virus.

Myth: Donning a confront mask will guard you from the coronavirus

Actuality: U.S. Surgeon Common Jerome Adams took to Twitter in late February, urging people today to stop buying face mask saying “seriously persons – Cease Acquiring MASKS! They are NOT efficient in protecting against normal general public from catching #Coronavirus.”

Critically people- End Getting MASKS! They are NOT efficient in preventing normal public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers simply cannot get them to treatment for sick patients, it places them and our communities at danger!

“The virus is modest plenty of to where it can escape through the mask. It can go by means of the tissue or material that the mask is manufactured of,” said Forman. “If you imagine you have the virus or any virus for that matter, remain dwelling and not expose other people to your illness.”

Fantasy: Ordering items from China will make you unwell

Point: According to the CDC, the coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan Metropolis, Hubei Province, China and connected to a stay animal market.

The virus is now acknowledged to be distribute from human being-to-man or woman.

“Dry merchandise or items that are sent by way of Amazon or UPS or U.S. Postal Services is not a route to get impacted,” mentioned Forman.

Myth: The coronavirus is worse than the flu

Simple fact: In accordance to Johns Hopkins Medication, the flu has more of an effects on People in america than COVID-19.

The CDC estimates from Oct. 1, 2019, through Feb. 22, 2020, there have been 18,00 – 46,000 flu-related deaths.

“The most critical issue you can do is not overreact to what is likely on ideal now. The basic action is to keep oneself balanced: go see your most important care medical doctor as soon as a yr. Be up to day with your flu shot or any other forms of vaccinations. Please, hold your self balanced,” explained Forman.

Forman stated to 8 On Your Side the good sum of time wash your arms:

