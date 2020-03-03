far-more-celebs-donate-to-support-endeavours-in-combating-coronavirus

More celebs have donated to assist South Korea’s endeavours in combating COVID-19.

February 29, WINNER’s Kim Jin Woo donated 10 million received (around $8,400) to Hope Bridge Disaster Aid Affiliation.

2PM’s Junho donated 30 million won (approximately $25,200) to World Vision.

Kim Bum Soo, TWICE’s Dahyun, and Lee Jung Jae all donated as a result of the Neighborhood Upper body of Korea. Kim Bum Soo gave 100 million gained (roughly $84,000), TWICE’s Dahyun 50 million won (about $42,000), and Lee Jung Jae 100 million received.

VICTON’s Byungchan posted a donation confirmation on his Instagram, saying that though it is not a big quantity, he hopes it assists.

Loco donated 30 million won to Environment Vision.

Yoo Ji Tae donated 10 million received to Hope Bridge Disaster Relief Association.

Lee Min Ho donated a full of 300 million received (somewhere around $252,200) to eight different businesses, some of which include Community Chest of Korea, Good Neighbors, Hope Bridge Disaster Reduction Affiliation, Preserve the Young children, and ChildFund Korea.

Jung Joon Ha gave 20 million won (close to $16,800) to be applied for health care industry experts.

Hong Jin Youthful donated 20,000 masks to individuals in require.

EXO’s Suho donated 50 million gained to the Local community Chest of Korea.

Jun Hyun Moo donated 100 million received to the Community Upper body of Korea.

MONSTA X donated 100 million received to Very good Neighbors.

EXO’s Kai donated 50 million received to Hope Bridge Catastrophe Aid Association.

Ko So Young donated 50 million won as nicely as 50 million won’s worth of masks to Holt Children’s Companies.

TWICE’s Nayeon donated 50 million received to Community Upper body of Korea.

Park Na Rae donated 50 million received to Local community Upper body of Korea and 10,000 masks to Prepare Korea.

G.O and Choi Ye Seul donated 20 million received (approximately $16,800) to Hope Bridge Disaster Relief Association.

Gray donated 50 million received to Hope Bridge Catastrophe Aid Association.

