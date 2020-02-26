far-more-situations,-concerts,-and-a-lot-more-postponed-or-canceled-due-to-concerns-about-coronavirus

Extra situations have been cancelled or postponed because of to issues about the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

CSJH The Grace’s Sunday was arranging to keep her marriage ceremony ceremony on March 1, but she announced by way of Instagram that they made the decision to postpone it due to the severity of the coronavirus.

GOT7’s “Keep Spinning” earth tour prevent in Taipei on March 28 has been postponed.

Many shows on AB6IX’s earth tour “6IXENSE” will be rescheduled, which include their March 7 live performance in Bangkok, March 14 concert in Taipei, March 21 live performance in Kuala Lumpur, April 4 live performance in Macau, and April 11 concert in Jakarta.

Kim Jaejoong’s live performance in Jakarta, which was planned for March seven, has been postponed.

The Korea Moments Audio Competition 2020 introduced the postponement of the show scheduled for April 25 in Los Angeles because of to existing vacation limits in Asia.

BTS’s Weply speak demonstrate party, scheduled for March seven, will come about alternatively at a afterwards day.

TWICE’s “TWICELIGHTS” concerts at the Tokyo Dome, prepared for March 3 and four, have been rescheduled to April 15 and 16.

B1A4’s March 22 admirer meeting has been canceled, as perfectly as Sandeul’s supporter assembly in Bangkok.

TXT’s “2020 TXT FANLIVE Desire X TOGETHER” function, scheduled for March 7 and 8 at Blue Sq. iMarket Corridor, has been cancelled. Live streaming is currently being prepared fairly than the “FANLIVE” occasion.

The very long-operating television exhibit “National Singing Contest,” which travels close to the country to showcase the nation’s talent, has resolved to halt filming for the time becoming to prevent even further spread of the coronavirus. In the interim, it will be airing special broadcasts.

Tunes shows including “M Countdown,” “Music Financial institution,” and “Music Core” will also continue on to be held this 7 days without the need of a studio audience. In addition, “Music Bank” introduced that artists will be entering and exiting through non-public routes for the February 28 episode.

Supply (one) (2) (three) (four) (five) (6) (seven) (eight) (9) (10) (11) (12)