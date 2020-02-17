[Far more than 5 tons of cocaine seized in Costa Rica]

COSTA RICA — Law enforcement in Costa Rica are revealing new particulars of what they say is the country’s largest drug bust.

Police found far more than 5 tons of cocaine inside of of a shipping container headed for the Netherlands.

It was stashed in additional than 200 bags and hidden in decorative plants.

Investigators say the drugs have a avenue worth of more than $100 million.

A driver who was with the supply was arrested.

