[far-more-than-5-tons-of-cocaine-seized-in-costa-rica]

KABC
COSTA RICA — Law enforcement in Costa Rica are revealing new particulars of what they say is the country’s largest drug bust.
Police found far more than 5 tons of cocaine inside of of a shipping container headed for the Netherlands.
It was stashed in additional than 200 bags and hidden in decorative plants.
Investigators say the drugs have a avenue worth of more than $100 million.
A driver who was with the supply was arrested.
Report a correction or typo
Associated subjects:
cocainedrug bust
- Share
- Tweet
- Electronic mail
Copyright © 2020 KABC-Television set. All Legal rights Reserved.