Farage endorses Trump at WHO, “non-purpose”

Brexit party leader Nigel Farage stated that President Donald Trump was right to stop funding the World Health Organization for his management of the Chinese coronavirus, saying that the WHO “had actively helped to spread this disease all over the world ”because of their irresponsibility.

President Trump announced on Tuesday: “Today, I urge my administration to cease funding for the World Health Organization while undergoing a review to evaluate the World Health Organization’s role in mismanagement and in the coverage of coronavirus spread.

“Everyone knows what’s going on there. American taxpayers provide between $ 400 and $ 500 million a year to WHO. China, on the other hand, contributes approximately $ 40 million a year and even less. As the organization’s primary sponsor, the United States has a duty to insist on complete accountability. “

“Trump is right,” Farage wrote in his Newsweek column on Thursday, saying that neither the WHO nor its CEO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, are “purpose”.

The Brexit party leader added that it was a “shame” that Trump “went no further than calling for the abolition of the WHO”.

“It cannot be convincingly stated that it is politically neutral, and its policy platform appears to be for sale at the best bidder,” said Farage.

Senior Tories accuse Chinese interests of exploiting coronavirus crisis to dominate UK Tech https://t.co/VyI8f6dM6E

– Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 15, 2020

Farage especially criticized CEO Tedros, former Prime Minister of Ethiopia Meles Zenawi, whose regime maintained close relations with China. In January, the CEO visited China and met with President Xi Jinping, after which WHO praised the communist country for being “remarkably transparent” in sharing data related to the Chinese virus. The congratulation came despite reports that the communist state did not appear with information that the virus could be humanly transmitted to a person, and said that it was silencing its own doctors who tried to blow the whistle at. scale of the outbreak.

The Brexit party leader also criticized the British government for “choosing to show its virtue to the world” by giving the WHO an additional £ 65 million this week.

Broadly speaking, Brexiteer wrote, “As far as I am concerned, it simply shows that the influence of China’s money and its ruthless propaganda war has not only occurred on the WHO, but also on most western governments. . “

Farage, along with former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith and Tom Tugendhat, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Selection Committee, over the last few months has expressed concern over Chinese interests that are infiltrating British technology.

Dozens of MPs have rebelled against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision in January to allow Huawei to build portions of Britain’s 5G network, the company considered controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. The decision also raised alarms with Five Eyes, Australia and the United States, which are concerned about allowing Huawei’s access to the UK telecommunications network to be serious. security risk.

Huawei has sought to capitalize on the coronavirus crisis, and the UK’s CEO, Victor Zhang, this week claimed that denying the technology company access to the country’s 5G network “would cause the Great Britain serves as a disservice. “

Farage: Coronavirus Exposes Western China Supply Chain Dependence https://t.co/xS4FRx6CpE

– Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 20, 2020

Both Tugendhat and Farage have warned that Chinese and Chinese interests would seek to capitalize on the coronavirus economic crash to take control or buy British technology companies.

Farage wrote in his Newsweek story that he hopes that once Boris Johnson has fully recovered from the coronavirus and returns to work, he will be forced to face the dozens of conservative MPs affected by the Chinese interference and will reverse his decision. about Huawei. However, the appetite of the British political establishment to move China out of the United Kingdom in the name of national security and protection of British companies has yet to be seen, given the reports that the Secretary Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, who is Johnson’s vice president, told his counterpart that the British government would not “politicize” the Chinese coronavirus.

When political action can fail, Mr Farage hopes that consumers will exercise their power to prevent China from becoming the dominant empire of the 21st century. He wrote: “… there is still a group of people who can decide whether China will achieve the global domain it clearly wants: consumers. Ultimately, not governments do business, but individuals who make their own choices with their money.

“With this in mind, I pledge today that, to the extent humanly possible, I will not today purchase a product made in China, certainly, even if such a barbaric regime does not exist. If tens of millions of people have the same vision, we win. If not, China will rule the world and no doubt our politicians will applaud from the sidelines. ”

British Foreign Minister promises China not to “politicize” the Wuhan Coronavirus https://t.co/0DCTy0xYi8

– Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 15, 2020