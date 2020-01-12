Farewell? Tottenham star Christian Erisken fans out his jersey and takes a selfie as he waves goodbye to the fans before the transfer

Loading...

Tottenham’s superstar Christian Eriksen speculated more and more about his future after the 1-0 loss in the Premier League against Liverpool.

The Dane was not one of Spurs’ better performers and saw himself replaced after 69 minutes.

Christian Eriksen takes off his shirt from a young fan

When Eriksen was replaced by Giovani Lo Celso, who later had no chance of equalizing, he got a hint of ridicule and boos when he went on the cheap tour this month.

Inter Milan seems to be its most likely target, with an offer of around £ 17m reported.

After the final whistle, Eriksen, along with other Tottenham stars, applauded the club’s fans and made his way to a young fan who seemed to be carrying a Danish flag.

The 27-year-old handed over the shirt he was wearing in the match and stopped to take a selfie with the fan.

After the touching moment, he was seen by the supporters to linger in front of the huge single-row south grandstand, and many took this as he waved goodbye before a proposed move.

Especially because Lo Celso is more at home on the Spurs side and there is a change for the Benfica youngster Gedson Fernandes.

Christian Eriksen tries a block against Liverpool

Eriksen came to Tottenham from Ajax in 2013 for just £ 11m and even if he sells cheap, the player has a win that would otherwise get a free transfer in the summer.

He has made 300 appearances for the club so far, scoring 69 goals and helping them become regular Champions League players.