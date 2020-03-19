Farley adds coaching veteran Shawn Watson to personnel | National Sports

CEDAR FALLS – University of Northern Iowa head soccer mentor Mark Farley has tabbed coaching veteran Shawn Watson as a new offensive assistant for the Panthers.

Watson provides a prosperity of experience to UNI’s system.

He comes to the Panthers from Georgia where by he was the Bulldogs offensive good quality regulate mentor for the duration of the 2019 year.

Prior to his season at Georgia, Watson, a indigenous of Carbondale, Ill., experienced been an offensive coordinator at Pittsburgh (2017-18), Texas (2014-15), Louisville (2012-13), Nebraska (2007-10) and Colorado (2000-05).

Though at Louisville, Watson was instrumental in the improvement of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who was the 32nd overall select in the 2014 NFL draft.

Watson has also been quarterbacks coach at Miami of Ohio, Northwestern, and Indiana. When he joined Kirby Smart’s team at Ga, he took more than the posture former Northern Iowa quarterback Jay Johnson held.

“He has so substantially practical experience,” Farley claimed. “We have been pals for a extensive time. He’s been all above. He adds a ton of practical experience to our employees.”

Watson played collegiately at Southern Illinois and started his coaching occupation as a grad assistant with the Salukis in 1982. He left and coached at Illinois and Miami of Ohio right before serving as SIU’s head coach from 1994 to 1996 in which he compiled a 11-22 mark.

Watson’s hiring arrives on the heels of a pair of departure’s from Farley’s workers from the 2019 year.

Considering that January, Farley experienced misplaced quarterbacks’ mentor Justin Roper and vast receivers coach Isaac Fruechte. Roper left to develop into offensive coordinator at Holy Cross and Fruechte took an offensive coordinator career at Division II Northern State.

Farley continue to has one emptiness on his staff.

“I will retain the services of one particular much more coach, a receiver mentor … still to occur, yet to be outlined,” Farley mentioned. “