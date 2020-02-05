Farmers fear that 2020 will bring further bankruptcies and closings

Evansville, Ind., February 5 (UPI) – American farmers fear this year will see lower commodity prices, closings and bankruptcies despite the flood of trade that took place in early 2020.

Commodity prices have remained low this year, even after the signing of a first trade agreement with China, in which the nation promised to buy $ 80 billion in US agricultural goods over the next two years.

Market experts and farmers immediately asked whether China would keep its promise. Until they know for sure, commodity prices are likely to stay low. And that’s bad news, farmers.

“All of agriculture has been struggling for four or five years, and it all depends on what farmers pay for their products,” said Darin Von Ruden, a Wisconsin dairy farmer and President of the Wisconsin Farmers Union.

Commodity prices started falling in 2014, said John Newton, chief economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation. At that time, global supplies of many commodity foods rose above demand and pushed prices down, Newton said.

In agriculture, it is common for commodity prices to cycle up and down every few years. However, this phase of low prices lasted longer than usual as the U.S. had a trade dispute with its largest agricultural buyer – China – in 2018, when prices started to recover.

As trade with China slowed, commodity prices continued to plummet. At these levels, some farmers say that they have difficulty reaching breakeven – much less than earning a wage or paying off agricultural debt.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, bankruptcy applications from family businesses increased by 20 percent in 2019.

“If you have a bad year, add the debt,” said Donald Swanson, a bankruptcy lawyer who works for Koley Jessen in Omaha, Neb. “Then you have another bad year and you add that debt, sooner or later you’re in trouble. “

With so many farmers struggling to pay their farm debt, banks that grant farm loans are unlikely to find new customers, Swanson said. The question now is whether these banks will continue to lend to existing customers.

For many farmers, they are now taking out loans to pay for their 2020 harvest.

“The farmers feel very nervous,” said Bauer Von Ruden. “This is the time of year when they book seeds and fertilizers, and many farmers wonder if the money will be there.”

If not, these farms could go to bankruptcy court this spring, he said.

“The reality looks like this,” said Von Ruden. “It’s not a positive picture. And I want people to understand that.”