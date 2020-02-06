Farmers in the Midwest fear that spring will lead to further flooding

EVANSVILLE, Ind., February 6 (UPI) – The Midwest farmers who suffered record-breaking floods in 2019 that hindered planting and harvesting are now facing the strong likelihood that widespread flooding will return for the 2020 planting season become.

“It will probably be more the same,” said Tom Christensen, a farmer in southeastern North Dakota who grows wheat, corn, and soybeans.

The problem, Christensen said, is that the soil is still drenched in last year’s floods and simply can’t hold water anymore.

“Much of the Midwest’s soil saturation is at record levels,” said Bryce Anderson, a senior Ag meteorologist at DTN, a Minnesota-based analytics company that monitors agricultural markets and the weather. “So that means that precipitation, even with normal amounts, is likely to be too much.”

Early forecasts from the National Weather Service suggest that much of the Midwest could face above-average rainfall this spring for another year. If conditions remain so wet, farmers will struggle to plant their crops again.

In 2019, a record 20 million acres qualified for federal insurance claims for “crop protection”. That is, floods have prevented farmers from planting 20 million acres of insurable crops.

It is unclear how many hectares of farmers could harvest from the crops that were planted.

Christensen has not yet harvested his maize in North Dakota. The soil around him was never so dry that he could drive his tractor into the fields.

Corn can remain in the fields over the winter, but with increasing rain, Christensen fears that he will not be able to harvest these fields in time to plant a new crop.

Many farmers in his area are in similar situations, Christensen said.

“I can imagine that this will lower incomes again,” he said. “Depending on their financial situation, some farmers could be finished.”

North Dakota farmers are not alone. In Iowa, nearly 75 percent of Leo Ettlemen’s fields were too flooded to be planted in 2019.

“It is still too wet for us to get into the fields,” said Ettlemen, who grows corn and soybeans. “I still have sand-covered fields with holes and debris. We’ll need a lot of dry weather this year to plant our fields.”

Sources are becoming wetter throughout much of the corn belt, Anderson said, adding, “It’s the effects of climate change.”

With warmer temperatures, rainfall in the region would be more frequent – and much stronger – he said.

“We are trending to have wetter springs in the long run,” said Anderson. “And I don’t see anything stopping us from doing this this year.”