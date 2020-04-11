Farmers warn of supply problems due to delayed arrival of displaced persons

TORONTO –

KEVID-19 is delaying the arrival of foreign workers who are key to growing, cultivating and harvesting crops across Canada.

That has raised concerns about the ability of the country to meet food needs.

Scott Biddle, president of the Scotlynn Group in Vittoria, Ont., Relies on workers from Mexico to produce millions of pounds of asparagus and sweet corn. It has just arrived in the growing season.

He told CTV News: “If we didn’t have men here, these crops would not be planted. We would have no food to send in the summer.”

About 60,000 foreign workers come to Canada each year to work in the fields, a job that farmers cannot find domestic workers. When Canada closed its borders to travel around the world, farmers feared the worst.

But within a few days, the government had recognized foreign workers temporarily entering Canada, but the farmers were responsible for monitoring the strict regulations that were being implemented. to lower respiratory tract infections.

That includes providing adequate housing for living alone and paying employees for their total wages and benefits during the 14-day solitary period starting on arrival. . Employers need to make sure that shared facilities are cleaned and disinfected daily, and inspected each of these separately.

“In practice, it is suggested that employers communicate with the employee daily (e.g. call, text, email, or person two miles away if there is no other option) while time to isolate and ask if he / she has had symptoms (see www.canada.ca/coronavirus for registration), and keep a record of the responses received, “read federal law temporary foreign workers.

When leaving the property alone, employees should practice physical separation and in isolation at all times, including on the field, at meals, and at their home for good. If the area is not fully operational, the facilities must have an alternative, such as a hotel room.

Located in Norfolk County in southern Ontario, the lone occupancy required only three workers on farms that typically house 40.

Mayor Kristal Chopp said: “Normally, I am one for the low copper and not overpopulation, but from this point on if I am criticized by my farmers. local farms for making it too difficult.

Prosecutors have warned of a “catastrophic” disaster if migrant workers are not properly supervised after a 14-hour operation in Kelowna, B.C. day care centers are good for new diseases.

Some farmers, including Swift Now, Sask. farmer Darrel Monette, said the government was moving too slowly in favor of the process.

“I think they missed the boat, to be honest.”

He hired retired workers from the oil and gas field on a 100,000-acre site. It needs more workers, but plans to hire twice as much, to be safe.

“A lot of our suppliers in the pharmaceutical industry go into two shifts, so if a patient is all at work they have to go home and live alone.”

Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters last week that the unemployed Cana would help fill the void in the fields, but details have not been released.

“We know that there are a lot of people interested in helping with breastfeeding in this country so we need to say more in the coming days and weeks to see how we can hold together.”

.