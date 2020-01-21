Farmhouse Mystery’s father was an “evil genius,” says the prosecutor

One of the two main suspects in the peasant family’s secret appeared in court in Assen on Tuesday to hold the first procedural hearing in this case.

Josef B, the casual Austrian worker who rented the farm on behalf of the family and was suspected of kidnapping and money laundering, was on trial to bring charges against him and to learn details of the investigation. He was placed in pre-trial detention until the main case occurs later this year.

“I didn’t rob anyone of freedom,” B said in court. ‘This is a witch hunt. If someone believes in God, it is certainly their own decision. “

B said nothing of the case, as previously reported, is true. “There was no basement and no one was held there against their will,” he said.

Gerrit Jan van D, the father of the six adolescents, is not good enough to talk to and remains in the prison hospital in Scheveningen.

The family was discovered in early October when a teenager went to the local bar and asked for help.

At the time, the family was portrayed as a kind of doomsday cult with no connection to the outside world, but it later turned out that both the father and the oldest son were active on social media.

It also turned out that Van D had three other children who had broken contact with him and never lived in Ruinerwold. He is suspected of sexually abusing two of them.

The court was informed Tuesday that the abuse took place between the ages of 12 and 15 and that Van D saw female spirits in them, including that of her mother. She died in 2004

Secret births

The births of the six children who lived on the farm had never been entered in the official register, and they had spent their whole lives outside of normal society, the prosecutor said.

Although none of the children made an official complaint against their father or B, the prosecutor said they were victims of crime.

Both Van D and B knew “very well” that what they were doing was punishable by law, the prosecutor said. “Gerrit van D was the evil genius, but Josef B was his partner in crime,” the prosecutor quotes Telegraaf.

punishment

All children sometimes had to pray for weeks. During this time, they were given only water to drink and no food.

They were also punished physically. Sometimes they were beaten with sticks or had to sit in an ice-cold bath until they passed out. Many of the details are in Van D’s diaries, which were confiscated during the police investigation.

At the end of last year, the four oldest children made a joint statement through documentary filmmaker Jessica Villerius, saying that they supported the complaints against her father, who is also accused of kidnapping and money laundering.

However, the five youngest children state that they support their father and describe the separation between them and their older siblings in the statement as “very painful”.

All children must testify during the main trial, but this takes place in a closed court.

