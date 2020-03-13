Farooq Abdullah, imprisoned for 7 months, ordered the release of the government – news from India

The Jammu and Kashmir administration lifted the custody of the former Chief Minister and President of the National Conference (Farooq Abdullah) on Friday. He has been in custody for seven months (since August last year), when the central government repealed Article 370 and ended the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir.

“In the exercise of the powers conferred on him by section 19 (1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Security Act (PSA) of 1978, the Government hereby terminate the detention marked DMS / PSA / 120/201 issued by District Judge, Srinagar, “The administration said in its order issued on Friday.

Farooq Abdullah, along with his son Omar and former Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, were detained on August 5, 2019, a day before the Center deprived Jammu and Kashmir of special status and divided it into two union territories.

Earlier this week, a group of opposition leaders demanded the immediate release of the three former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir. “It is our limited duty to seek the immediate release of the three former J&K Chief Ministers and all other political detainees,” read the statement by the opposition leader, Sharad Pawar, posted by the head of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Twitter Lunch on Monday.

The leaders accused the Modi government of “tormenting” democratic dissent by “coercive administrative action.”

The National Conference recently said that the incarcerated imprisonment of Farooq Abdullah is a clear signal of neglect of the Center towards the Kashmiri representation. “The central government has created a dangerous vacuum by overturning all the gains in the last two decades, denying Kashmir’s mainstream politics,” NC senior Kashmir leader and parliamentarian Mohammad Akbar Lone said last week.

Lone said it was “disrespectful” to have a detained MP, whom the former prime minister, the late A Vajpayee, called in prison “a third party of Kashmir.”

Farooq Abdullah was detained at his residence at Gupkar Road in Srinagar.

