Farooq Abdullah meets son Omar at Srinagar sub-jail after 7 months

Farooq Abdullah speaks to media in Srinagar on 13 March

Srinagar: It was an emotional meeting when NC president Farooq Abdullah fulfilled his son Omar Abdullah in the sub-jail in Srinagar in which he has been beneath detention for in excess of the final 7 months.

Introduced on Friday just after his detention less than the stringent General public Safety Act (PSA) was revoked, previous chief minister Farooq Abdullah drove from his home to close by Hari Nivas wherever his son, also a previous chief minister, has been held 1st less than preventive custody considering the fact that February 5 under the PSA. The two warmly embraced.

The 82-12 months-previous leader experienced asked for the Jammu and Kashmir authority for permission to see his son for the initially time in seven months and the similar was granted, officers claimed, including that the two had been together for about an hour.

Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and other leaders, like yet another main minister and Peoples Democratic Celebration (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, ended up detained on August 5 very last 12 months, the working day the Centre withdrew special status of the erstwhile point out.

The National Convention (NC) president was booked below the PSA on September 15 even though his son was booked hours before his six month tenure of preventive detention was to come to an end on February 5 this calendar year.

