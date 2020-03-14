Farooq Abdullah Visits Son Omar at Srinagar Prison After Seven Months – India News

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah meets his son and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is in custody and opposition party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, on Saturday, a day after he was released from seven-month detention but restrained in giving any political comment as promised upon release.

Abdullah accompanied his wife, Molly Abdullah, and daughter, Safia Abdullah, to Hariniwas in Srinagar, where Omar Abdullah, the former chief of Jammu and Kashmir, was detained under the Public Security Act. The PSA struck Omar Abdullah last month after six months of preventive detention that began on August 5.

It was the first face-to-face meeting between father and son since.

After meeting Omar, Farooq Abdullah drove to his Gupkar residence in the neighborhood, where he was led by an opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, which lasted for an hour.

Later, Azad addressed the media with Farook on his side and said he conveyed his anger to Farook Abdullah for his detention.

“After many years, Kashmir was really the coldest this winter, and given his health, it was a wrong part of the government to do him. But no one can harm any person who is protected by the almighty,” Azad said.

Azad said leaders should not be caged like “parrots.”

“All political leaders must be released, the political process must start in J&K, elections must be conducted in an appropriate manner,” he added.

Abdullah was first detained with several other Kashmiri leaders, including his son Omar Abdullah and People’s Democratic Party Chief Mehboob Mufti, on August 5 – the day the Center abolished the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. Indian Constitution and split it into two union territories.

After his release, Farooq Abdullah, a Lok Sabha MP, said he would not make any political statements immediately and would rather speak for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in parliament. However, he has demanded the immediate release of his son Omar and another former chief minister and head of the People’s Democratic Party, Mehboob Mufti, along with other political leaders who are still in custody.

“I am grateful to all the Members of Parliament who spoke for our freedom. They spoke for my freedom; they fought for my freedom in Parliament. I will be able to go to Delhi and attend Parliament and talk to people, ”he said on Friday.

