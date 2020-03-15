Farooq may react if government intervenes, says former RAW chief AS Dulat – India news

Former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, released on Friday after seven months in prison, may respond to the overture if the government addresses him, said AS Dulat, a former head of the spy agency in India.

Dulat, who headed the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) from 1999 to 2000, met with Abdullah on February 12 in an interaction cleared by the Union government, which was national security adviser AK Doval. fully aware, Dulat said in an interview with The Wire on Saturday.

He added that the meeting was facilitated by the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

On February 27, the Hindustan Times first reported that the government had sent Dulat on a secret mission to Srinagar to meet the former CM chief and squeeze his mood after canceling Article 370 in August last year.

When asked about the meeting, Dulat told HT: “No comment. If officials and family have told you this, I have nothing more to say.” Talking about his meeting, Dulat told The Wire that Farooq Abdullah was particularly concerned about using strict The Public Safety Act (PSA) against his son and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and former Mufti CM Mehboob.

Dulat said in an interview that Farooq Abdullah also expressed concern about the impact of the repeal of Article 370 and all subsequent events in Kashmir on his grandchildren. He said that he himself is dedicated to India and raised his children in the same way. But now he didn’t know how to answer the questions his grandchildren could ask.

“His basic concern was that so many people were imprisoned, and he was a little upset about the PSA slapping on Omar and Mehbooba,” Dulat said in an interview. “He said I wanted to come to Delhi and I wanted to speak in Parliament,” he added.

Dulat said his meeting with Farooq lasted an hour, and during that time he met his wife, Molly, and daughter, Safia.

In another revelation, Dulat said the Narendra Modi government tried to form a government with the Abdullahs and the National Conference (NC) after the 2015 state elections before electing the Mufti People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as a partner. Farooq was in London and in hospital at the time, and the government sent an envoy to meet him. The deputy was then directed to Omar, Dulat said

Talking about the situation in Kashmir, Dulat said the situation in Srinagar was “normal”. He said the stores are open and there are traffic jams in all the places you would expect to have. Dulat said that after his first two checks with the Delhi authorities about visiting Farooq did not ask for an answer, three days later a person in government said “who can stop you if you want to go?”

Dulat said that the people of Kashmir were still in shock after the repeal of Article 370, which gave the state special status; he attributed this to one of the reasons why there were no widespread popular protests and the presence of security forces as others. He added that he believed that at least 50 foreigners (Pakistan, Afghans, Arabs, Turks) had crossed the line of control three or four months ago and then appeared to have disappeared and described it as worrying. However, he said he would tell the government to start talking to Pakistan.

