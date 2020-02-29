Neighborhood pop punk band Bunkface — Picture by Taufiq Nadzri

MARCH one — “Discrimination has brought me down/Prompted my popularity to peaceful down,” goes the opening lines in Malay of neighborhood pop punk band Bunkface’s initial cross-above strike in 2007.

As some have famous following listening to the band’s cringe-worthy hottest track Akhir Zaman, Bunkface has them selves now resorted to discrimination, in buy to burnish its possess status.

On its possess, the track is a worn out rehash of the pop punk components, so considerably so that the band had to depend on puerile, hateful lyrics that they potentially knew will shift notice to the band.

A person line in the song “LGBT boleh pergi mampus” — translated as “LGBT can go to hell” or more basically “LGBT can go die” — sounded like it was inserted as an afterthought by principal songwriter Shamsul Annuar Mohd Baharom, also recognized as Sam.

It was practically as if it was shoehorned in accurately to catch the attention of the controversy that it is accomplishing ideal now. It does not in good shape the rest of the track. The sentiment was by no means expressed in advance of that line was uttered, and hardly ever again. Even the meter of the line sounded incorrect.

Sam could have even considered it innocuous, even witty (it is not).

As a substitute, what Sam and the band have one-handedly finished is weaponise countless numbers of its followers with a slur that directs loathe toward a person of the many persecuted minorities in this region, who are now facing on the net and physical violence, even loss of life.

The track, with its faux-rebel tone that would certainly charm to impressionable youthful listeners, will be sung together to by quite a few, and as they do they would be calling for the fatalities of the LGBT.

Already, anti-LGBT feedback can be noticed on Bunkface’s lyrics video of the track. When condemnation blew up towards Bunkface, fans of the band ended up joined online by a gang of hateful youths who made use of the one particular line as its retort to any criticism in opposition to the track.

Decades of rising up have inevitably brought about the seem of Bunkface to mellow down, as it is ordinary with a lot of bands.

When Situasi was rebellious and tongue-in-cheek, by 2019 the band was virtually releasing an album known as Pop with pop yeh yeh singer Jeffrydin and rapper Caprice.

In its bid to not only capture previous glory but entice new fans, the band appears to be to now pander to the Malay group, but not its former urban and modern-day fans… it has its sights on the conservative, reactionary crowd greedy for an id in a globalised environment.

So Akhir Zaman takes the route of a unique sort of new-age Islamic evangelism which resorts to emotional manipulation, guilt-tripping, and shaming individuals who do not conform to the a lot more hardline interpretation of spiritual rituals. It is a observe akin to “negging” a concept the Malays known as “dakwah sentap.”

This is current in strains of Akhir Zaman lyrics that complaint about the perceived point out of modern day Muslims below, these kinds of as “all that is haram (forbidden) desires to be halal (permissible)” and “you can make clear it right here but not in the afterlife.”

Even the title alone refers to the rhetoric between Muslim hardliners that adherents closer to the end moments will develop additional from the religion, something that Bunkface tried to allude to in the song.

But if there needs to be extra proof that the lyrics is a mess, just look at the refrain in the song: “You with your religion, me with my religion” which refers to verse 109:6 of the Quran.

A frequent interpretation of the chapter indicates that it is an invocation for Muslims to keep in mind that they and non-Muslims can both equally go their individual methods. In a way, it can be seen as a plea for religious tolerance: for Muslims to practise their worship, and many others with their have.

However, in the mouths of Bunkface, the verse has grow to be a deterrent of types towards non-Muslims — that the latter ought to not drive their beliefs down the throats of Muslims.

Not only is this naive, but it is also insidious looking at the authority and powers that Islamic bodies keep in the state, but also how the standing of Islam as religion of the federation is just about skewed by religious bigots.

Amid all this hackneyed evangelism and preaching that Bunkface is attempting, the aspects of ethno-fascism in the song may go unnoticed.

There is 1 line: “We had been the moment great, now we are rusted/all forms of ‘bangsat’ has now landed” utilizing a swear word in Malay to explain a despicable particular person.

Is it one more innocuous line? Or is it a pet dog-whistle to describe the “undesirables” that, in Sam’s brain, has manufactured his nation not so good any more?

This can be interpreted as looking down on these Other communities: from the non-Malays who have been labelled “pendatang” (immigrants) in spite of now living below for many generations, to migrant employees who are handled like grime even with sacrificing literal blood, sweat and tears for this country’s growth.

Seeing all these platitudes of fascism, evangelism, and homophobia mixed with obscure faux-rebel calls from corruption (without having directing it to everyone) and asking “where is the voice of the people” (without basically supplying the disenfranchised any voice) must inform you how half-baked this music is.

This music could not have appear at a even worse time, when Malaysia is dealing with a political upheaval ostensibly brought about by Malay politics — that would adversely have an affect on the livelihoods of quite a few, and has the potential of reversing all the reforms and exacerbating the living circumstances of the minorities in this nation.

In an job interview with Malay every day Sinar Harian, Sam was quoted stating: “We hear the voices of our enthusiasts and Malaysians, and it is our job to talk for them. This is our way to chat about the right issue, for the sake of religion, the men and women and our state Malaysia.”

It could talk for the people, but only for the privileged status quo, and adding to the irony, this is shipped by a half-white person.

Whichever Bunkface will come up with up coming, it will permanently be remembered as that band who incited Malay youths to sing that the LGBT ought to die.

This is the personalized impression of the columnist.