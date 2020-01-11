Fashion Friday: from the bold harness of Kerry Washington to the elegant suit of Michael B. Jordan

Loading...

It’s Friday and you know what it means: it’s time to put together the seven best looks of the week. When it comes to spotting the flawless styles of celebrities, model and fashion expert Roshumba Williams has you covered.

Kerry Washington surprised the audience with her bold Golden Globes wardrobe. Putting on a black topless satin dress by Altuzarra, the actress “Scandal” held it with a blazer and a dazzled harness. This was definitely the start of a conversation on Sunday evening, but Williams gave her approval for the outfit.

Wearing a red dress on the red carpet is another daring feat, but two stars did it at the Golden Globes. Nicole Kidman looked gorgeous in a Versace red rose petal strapless dress. Gathers on the sides gave volume to the dress, while simple gold accessories by Kidman made the outfit worthy of the Globes.

Scarlett Johansson had a lot to celebrate at the Golden Globes and she dressed for the occasion. With a sexier version of the red dress, the actress from “Jojo Rabbit” wore a Vera Wang dress with a plunging neckline.

Fashion royalty Cate Blanchett did not disappoint either. The actress took sewing to a whole new level with an Egyptian pleated Mary Katrantzou dress with an ornate bodice.

As we saw at the party after Warner Brothers Instyle, the “Grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi was simply splendid in a canary yellow bustier set. The mini dress was complete with an oversized bow, making the actress stand out among all the other participants.

To “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this week, Rachel Brosnahan impressed the audience with her neon green bodycon dress. In the late night show, the award-winning actress revealed that she was a natural blonde, unlike her brunette character, she plays on “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”.

As for the men? The guy who caught Williams’ attention was none other than Michael B. Jordan. The actor wore an elegant monochrome suit during a screening in Los Angeles of his new film “Just Mercy”.

