Fashion red carpet: what happens to dresses, costumes after the Oscars, other price discounts

Do you remember the pale blue Prada ethereal dress that Lupita Nyong’o wore the night she won an Oscar in 2014? How about Glenn Close’s golden moment at last year’s Oscars in the sparkly Carolina Herrera with the long liquid cape?

In a sea of ​​red carpets, the two are among the best talents who have managed to keep their fancy clothes.

How a red carpet moment goes on and what happens to the clothes can be a special affair that depends heavily on who you are and your relationship with the designer in question. A designer’s decision to offer or not to offer is often made after the big party and it’s time for the stylists to wrap and send them back.

“They’re delighted if the designer says,” Oh, please keep it. I did it just for her. She should have it, “said stylist Emily Sanchez, who dressed Laura Linney and Sutton Foster, among others. “If a designer feels he is going to want something immediately, he is pretty transparent about it.”

Many dresses spend their days in the archives of a designer, to be loaned to museums or for other special events, like the Christian Siriano tuxedo dress that Billy Porter wore at the Oscars last year and recently resumed his place for “Sesame Street”. Much rarer is a celebrity who buys them instead.

“For Oprah, we have custom dresses and we pay for them, so she keeps hers,” said Adam Glassman, creative director of O, The Oprah magazine.

These days, said Sanchez, most of the candidates are tailor-made.

“It’s a bit like the great honor. In general, you work directly with the designer. It’s such a huge press opportunity that the designers are very excited to do it,” she said. “If you won, you probably want the dress, but I think everyone who participates in one of these events is ready to return the dress at the end of the day.”

At the end of the awards season, the Oscars are a mad rush for fresh looks after an exhausting cycle of red carpets, parties and other appearances. There are fewer candidates to dress, as well as presenters.

Stylist Micaela Erlanger, who has worked with Nyong’o, Meryl Streep and others, said the Oscars are a mix of custom runway looks, couture or never worn, the latter with sometimes modifications to the silhouette or the colour. Generally, Erlanger strives to personalize.

“It’s the end of the season, so you have to resort to custom somehow. There has already been a lot on the circuit. At the Oscars, I probably saw all the dresses there,” said she said.

When it comes to gifts, every brand is different, said Erlanger.

“Some brands want to keep them for their own records. The brand decides that and the customer is satisfied anyway,” she said. “I would say it’s 50-50. If someone wins in a dress, generally speaking, brands are more likely to offer it as a gift because it’s very sentimental.”

For the Oscars this year, she dresses Sigourney Weaver for the show and Diane Kruger for the after-party of Vanity Fair.

Stylist Chloe Hartstein will dress presenter Chris Rock for the Oscars. She worked with two finalists, Close and Melissa McCarthy, last year.

Keeping clothes is not automatic for nominees, including those who win, said Hartstein.

“It’s a Cinderella moment when you wear it, then the next morning, I’m there early and brilliant to grab it and put it away and send it to Paris or where it should be. But there are times when you have the chance to keep them, “she said.

With several thousand dollars of work and materials at stake, as well as long hours of work, some designers are more generous than others.

Jennifer Lopez has kept her original Versace jungle dress in green silk chiffon which was the subject of discussion at the 2000 Grammys. Before Lopez made the most famous plunging neckline dress of all time, it was a runway show that had been featured in a Versace ad campaign and worn by Geri Halliwell and Donatella, the latter at the 1999 Met Gala .

Versace made duplicates for the museum exhibit, including the Grammy Museum, and Lopez wore a redesigned version for the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week last September.

Close benefited from a multitude of personalized pieces last year with its nominations for “The Wife”. Armani Prive of the Golden Globes gave her a black velvet cape look after winning the award for best actress in a drama. She also received the Ralph Lauren white crystal costume she wore when she won a Screen Actors Guild award for the same film.

This year at the Golden Globes, Close was a presenter and wore a bespoke royal blue dress from Armani Prive. She too was gifted. The Oscar de la Renta caftan she wore at the Screen Actors Guild awards was not personalized and returned after her presentation.

“She has a great relationship with Mr. Armani. She has had the brand forever,” said Hartstein. “With Glenn last season, it was a discussion we had throughout the process.”

Close has a keen interest in fashion, amassing personal looks but also costumes from his films and other projects throughout his almost 40-year career. She donated her costume collection to Indiana University in 2017.

Actress Kaitlyn Dever, who wore a soft pink strapless Miu Miu dress at the British Academy Film Awards, said her red carpet strategy was focused on sustainability.

“I’m borrowing them,” said Dever on the BAFTA red carpet on Sunday. “I try to be greener in all aspects of my life. … I really try in all areas. I think if you try at least a little, it does something.”

Saoirse Ronan, who was nominated for best actress at the upcoming Oscars, said her black Gucci dress at the BAFTAs included recycled fabric. Can she keep it?

“No, they usually return,” said Ronan and several others at the British awards ceremony.

Jaclyn Alexandra Cohen, fashion and accessories editor for Harper’s Bazaar, said that designers most often wear dresses.

“Whether taken off the runway or tailor-made for a celebrity, most of the dresses we see at the awards are made at home and kept in the designer’s archives,” she said. . “Many of these unique dresses will go down in fashion history as iconic looks.”

