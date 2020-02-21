[fashionable-construction,-but-typical-type-in-dover-estate]

By the time you arrive at the conclusion of the tree-lined, serpentine drive that culminates with the imposing brick façade at 25 Smith St. in Dover, you are going to feel you have been magically transported to the English countryside, circa 1798.

Though the Georgian-motivated estate is an aged soul in more means than a person — there are bona fide antique specifics aplenty inside — it is in reality just 22 a long time young. Sited on marginally beneath 8.5 peaceful, personal acres only 20 miles or so from Boston, the property enjoys more than 500 ft of frontage on the Charles River for summertime canoeing and kayaking, as well as accessibility to many strolling and riding trails, all instantly across from woodlands protected by the Trustees of the Reservation.

The recent house owners invested a long time amassing antique architectural factors and waiting around for the prospect to combine these expertly curated pieces into a new dwelling that merged an Previous-Globe aesthetic with present day underpinnings. The consequence is a passionate estate to be explored for a long time to appear.

It is also a outstanding household home with much more than 8,000 sq. toes, a connoisseur kitchen, and five bedrooms — it is official and tasteful but livable and heat in equal evaluate. It’s a testomony to the authentic owners’ intent to enjoy their spouse and children time with each other.

Combining a tiny from listed here, a small from there, the home’s inside options a bounty of specifics to uncover. There’s the granite-and-marble tile and Honduran mahogany doorway in the entrance, influenced by a photograph of a foyer in Natchez, Miss., the antique French oak paneling in the library, and the carved tiger mahogany panels — at first found within a Philadelphia mansion — in the fantastic home. The latter was procured in pieces by the home’s proprietor and saved right up until it could fill a property as soon as more.

In simple fact, each home, the two informal and official, is accented by at least 1 standout component, from the breakfast space with views rolling down to the riverbank to the screened-in porch exactly where the recent house owners love to dine in the hotter months.

Unfussy, lush landscaping in the rear of the residence — calling it a yard wouldn’t sufficiently honor the bucolic acreage —– would make for the ideal room for an energetic spouse and children, summertime entertaining and a lot more.

The sale of the residence, on the industry for $3,695,000, is currently being represented by George Ballantyne with Gibson Sotheby’s Global Realty, 617-899-7045.