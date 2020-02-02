Fast budget after Brexit, say 15 EU countries | money

Prime Minister Antonio Costa (left) welcomes Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to the “Friends of Cohesion” summit at Pousada Convento in Beja, Portugal, on February 1, 2020. – AFP pic

BEJA (Portugal), February 2 – EU countries need to reach a swift agreement on the next block budget after the loss of Britain and its large financial contribution. Fifteen Member States agreed in Portugal yesterday.

The group of “Friends of Cohesion” from 17 Eastern and Mediterranean countries, the poorer EU members, also agreed to fight any measures to cut the EU Cohesion Fund, which is reserved for the bloc’s weaker economies.

“We need to reaffirm European Union cohesion more than ever as it becomes more vulnerable with the UK withdrawal,” Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa told journalists in Beja, southern Portugal.

15 countries have agreed to defend the Cohesion Fund.

Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain have signed the final declaration.

Italy did not want to sign. Croatia was the other non-signatory and chose to remain neutral as it holds the rotating EU presidency.

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, representing the governments of the 27 member states, has called a special summit on the budget of the bloc for the period 2021-2027 in three weeks.

Members disagree on the budget, and some observers fear that the talks could drag on for days.

“There is an urgent need to reach agreement on the next European budget, and today’s Member States have made it clear that they want to reach a final agreement on February 20,” said Costa.

With the UK’s exit, the country will contribute EUR 12 billion (EUR 13 billion) to EU finances – even if it will continue to make contributions this year as part of the agreed transition period after Brexit.

The Cohesion Fund is aimed at Member States whose per capita gross national income (GNI) is less than 90 percent of the EU average. – AFP