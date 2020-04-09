Fast-growing female founders in the coronavirus crisis

Good morning, Broadsheet Reader! Speculation on the VP of Biden has surfaced, and GM has signed a contract to manufacture 30,000 ventilators, with good news for start-ups launched by some women. Good Thursday.

–Cookies and hair coloring. The startup suffered a coronavirus crisis. The Wing, ClassPass, layoffs at the now listed Eventbrite—the crisis was not friendly to the female founder.

So it seems worth two stories about positive progress in women-led businesses.

First, the dessert chain: milk bar. The brand, founded by Christina Toshi, is the first to launch a consumer packaged product, Bloomberg reports. This means that you can immediately buy Milk Bar cookies on Whole Foods and Amazon. Of course, cookies that are slightly different from those available at chain retailers are sold in containers like milk packs.

The debut of the milk bar grocery store has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, but Toshi has been in the long run. She expects packaged products to account for 20% of the brand’s business by 2021, and expects more Milk Bar products to line grocery stores by the end of this year. “The American cookie aisle is relatively stagnant, and that’s what we’re aiming for,” she says.

Another of Marker’s works is about Madison Reed, a hair color brand founded by Amy Errett. When the pandemic hit, Ellet immediately closed the company’s 12 “color bar” locations. She could pivot and retrain their retail employees to help manage a 1,200% increase in orders for home hair coloring products. Currently, colorists work for Remote Customer Service.

Cookies and Hair Colors—Diverting the kind of news you just needed this week. Read for the rest.

