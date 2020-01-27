Fast Lane: Hundreds celebrate Shark Racing, Shaffer is 6th in Australia

NEW OXFORD, Adams County – Saturday night was the 10th annual shark racing manifest. Over 400 fans showed their support for the. The drivers of World Of Outlaw, Logan Schuchart, Jacob Allen and Hall of Famer and owners of Shark Racing, Bobby Allen, met and spent a lot of time with the fans. This year it will be 30 years since Bobby won the Knoxville Nationals as an outsider.

The guests enjoyed a live band, competitions, live and silent auctions and door prizes. All to celebrate the team and send them off to start a new season.

“The fans love to interact with Logan and Jacob and my father (Bobby) and just be with them off the track,” said Dana Allen, Logan’s mother.

“This is a big family. Everyone inside is part of the family. When they show up on racetracks, be it near Central Pennsylvania at Williams Grove, Lincoln or Port Royal, when they (fans) go to Knoxville, Iowa or California Shark Racing is proud to have them there. Drydene is proud to have them there and this relationship will continue to grow over the years, “said Bill Klingbeil of Shark Racing Communications.

2020 is the seventh season with the Outlaws. Your first stop, the Sunshine State after Volusia for the Dirtcar Nationals.

AUSTRALIA – The 48th Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at the Premier Speedway in Australia.

Biggest race of the year in Australia.

Australian James McFadden leads on points and is one and a half seconds ahead of Jamie Veal. The top-ranked Pennsylvanian, who was recently inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame, is sixth.