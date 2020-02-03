Fast Lane: Racing Extravaganza makes history with the iRacing series

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County – The fans of the race didn’t have to wait until the 2020 season to get an idea of ​​the thrill. They flocked to the York Fairgrounds in West Manchester Township for the Racing Xtravaganza presented by Wicked Energy Gum.

Hundreds of racing cars, from legends to sprint cars to Optimus Prime, can be seen, but there is no downtime for those behind the scenes at the racetrack.

“There is no off-season in racing. Track operators work extremely hard in the off-season and the racing teams also work hard to get their cars ready and get things started in February, March and April,” said Danny Wilson, Turn 5 owners turn around. “Many of the cars on display here will run here in 30 days and fans will have the opportunity to come to Racing Xtravaganza, meet the drivers, meet some of the crew and see these beautiful cars.”

Ninety-six competitors sit in the driver’s seat for the Wicked Cushion eSports Championship Series. Over a dozen on-site simulators running eRacers from around the world and hosting an iRacing eSports live event for the first time in the U.S.

In the last race, 12 online drivers compete against 12 drivers of the live event in the A main feature. All races priced at $ 2,500.

“It enables sponsors to activate a much younger audience that they normally see on their local dirt road, and it is also a great way to attract new fans,” said Matthew Henninger, title sponsor of Wicked Energy – Racing Xtravaganza. “Younger drivers who see their favorites see (local sprint car driver) that Danny Dietrich is racing, but they can only dream of it, but now they can, or an old guy like me who still wants to do it. Can get into one of these jump things. “

The on-site racers also competed for a top prize to test Gobrecht’s Sprint Car No. 44, 410 at the BAPS Motor Speedway.

