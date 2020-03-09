“Fast Show” is set to return to the new one-time special

Quick show to be restored for a single special at the end of this year.

Classic comedy series, which originally took place between 1994 and 1997. Returns to the “new retrospective with the rotation,” which will be presented to the actors and their characters interviewed in the two-hour special.

Gold, which will be aired on The Fast Show: Just A Load Of Blooming Catchphrases, he said that a special “reunited to remember the more than twenty-five years this icon of British comedy – and they bring sympathy to the Swiss Tony, Dave” Angel, Jesse, no offense, professor Danza Dexter and Rowley Birkin with the UK “(by British guide on comedy).

They added: “Yes, the interview will take place not only in the composition of the actors, but many of the most beloved characters of the show will make its long-awaited return to TV screens, respondents in all new scenarios to discuss their experiences in the picture”, to reveal the backstage gossip and even to share what they are doing. “

Star Paul Whitehouse, Charlie Higsan, Arabeya Weir, John Thomson, Simon Day and Mark Williams all return. The original series also starred Tim Ahearne Caroline, who passed away in 2016.

“It’s been 26 years since the release of the first episode of” Show-show “, – said the Whitehouse and Higsan” We were not able to mark the 25th anniversary, but note it now..

“All the (remaining) the participants will reflect on their favorite bits, and some heroes, too, will look back at the time of his show. Join them to them and all your favorite characters quickly show, sketches and phrases, as we celebrate the 26 as 26 glorious years! “

Quick show returned in 2000 and began to revive as a TV series in 2011 for Fosters – although Williams did not participate. Later, these episodes were reorganized on the 20th anniversary of the show on BBC Two.