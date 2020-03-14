Fast Tracking and Extensive Test Key for Coronavirus Retention – News from India

Rapid and widespread testing will prove to be one of the necessary measures to stop the transition of co-viral disease (Covid-19) to acute community-based transmission.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the state body for top health research, has increased its examination capability from 51 to 65, not only for preliminary examinations but also for confirmatory examinations. Improved strength will reduce the delay time by 24-48 hours for test results.

“The secondary virus confirmation test, previously conducted only at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, has also been expanded to 31 laboratories. These steps will enable India to expedite the detection of the virus and will help in effective management, ”said Dr. Balram Bhargava, Managing Director of ICMR.

India’s capacity to test 100,000 samples for Covid-19 can be further increased by adding an ICMR network of 106 virus research and diagnosis laboratories (VRDLS) within a few days.

ICMR is also negotiating with the private sector for rapid test kits that can reduce test time from five to six hours to 15-20 minutes. “Because the symptoms of Covid-19 and the common flu could be similar, effective screening and diagnosis are key to preventing unnecessary anxiety and focusing on providing care to the infected, and further spreading the infection to the infected,” said Dr. Shravan Subramanyam. Managing Director, India & Neighborhood Markets, Roche Diagnostics India Private Limited.

“The reported increase in cases across India requires a faster increase in the availability of screening and diagnostic tests at multiple centers across India. We can offer three types of test kits that can be used to check and further diagnose Covid-19 infections in our existing systems that work on other infectious disease panels. These systems have been installed in 15 major cities in the country, ”Subramanyam said.

“We are evaluating some quick test kits; several tests have proved promising, but we further evaluate them before allowing them, as there is always a risk of false positives. For any diagnostic test, its sensitivity and specificity are of paramount importance, ”said Dr Priya Abraham, NIV Director, Pune.

Plans are to engage the private sector in diagnosing, quarantining or isolating cases after it increases. Dr Harsh Mahajan, the founder, Mahajan Imaging, agreed that the private sector is willing and able and should be involved if not in testing, then at least for sample collection.

“A meeting was held a week ago between the Ministry of Health and the private sector. The private sector has expressed its willingness to be part of the diagnostic process as it has both capacity and capability. All labs that can test for swine flu can also do Covid-19 testing. at least a few hundred. The government may be well managed for now, but if the numbers increase exponentially then they will have no choice but to involve the private sector, “he said.

At this stage of the pandemic in India, the government’s testing infrastructure is still underutilized. “We have also placed an order for more test reagents from Germany that will help us do at least 200,000 more tests. We are well prepared, but compared to the ability to perform 90 tests a day in all our laboratories, we get about 60-70 samples every day, “said Dr. Bhargava.

Experts, according to experts, do not need everyone.

“Only symptomatic people, especially those with a history of travel or contact with a laboratory positive case, should be tested because there is a risk of false negative results in the early stages of the disease. When there are no symptoms, the viral load in the body is low and may not It may occur that a 14-day home quarantine is the most effective way to break the transmission cycle if there is any doubt, “said Dr. Lalit Dar, professor of microbiology at the University Institute of Medical Sciences.

The government is pulling out all the stops to spread the infection and is preparing for a sharp rise in cases, including the suspension of almost all types of visas by April 15, and the reference to the Disease Epidemic Act of 1897 and the Disaster Management Act of 2005, although it claims that the disease in India has not yet reached epidemic proportions.

“Calling these actions does not mean that there is a Covid-19 epidemic in India. This means that the government is acting proactively to ensure that the situation does not reach epidemic proportions, ”said Lav Aggarwal, joint secretary of the health ministry.

“The government has taken several preventive, timely and proactive measures to prevent, retain and manage Covid-19, which includes rigorous screening of passengers at entry points, strengthening our quarantine and isolation capacities and increasing testing capacity by adding more laboratories online,” he added.

All essential facilities such as community surveillance, quarantine, isolation departments, proper personal protective equipment, trained personnel, rapid response teams are further strengthened in all states and territories of the union to prevent more people from becoming infected with the infection.

