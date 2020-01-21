Fat sleeper jailed for carrying knife he “intended to hand over to police”

A fat sleeper was imprisoned for carrying a knife which he “intended to hand over to the police”.

Paul Thorpe was taken into possession of the Stanley blade outside King’s Cross station, where he slept for the night of December 11, 2019.

Police arrested the 30-year-old after discovering that he had breached a court order and discovered the blade during a search.

But Camden’s Thorpe insisted he planned to hand the knife over to the authorities.

The knife worn by Thorpe

(Image: British Transport Police)

He pleaded not guilty to having been in possession of a blade and guilty of violating a court order.

He was later convicted of possession of the blade.

At Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 15 January he was imprisoned for six months and ordered to pay a victim fine surcharge of £ 120.

Sergeant David Underwood said the conviction demonstrates the capital’s commitment to tackle knife crime.

He said: “Thorpe was in possession of an unpleasant looking blade and I fully accept that the court is locking him up.

“Sentences like this show how we will take swift and decisive action against those who bear arms.”

