Fat White Family postpone Australia tour due to coronavirus outbreak

Fat White Family have postponed their Australia tour because of the current global coronavirus outbreak.

The English rock band announced on Friday (February 7th) on Facebook that their entire world tour had been put on hold due to the postponement of their March shows in China, the country where the novel Coronavirus 2019 was born.

“As a result, we will have to postpone all other shows because it totally spoils our routing,” wrote Fat White Family.

“We are all pretty crazy about this, have never played most of these places and how often do you have the chance to meet Australia ?!” added the band. “Our manager and booker and the other people who have created these logistical wonders work all night on solutions. Hopefully later this year. Further! “

Fat White Family first announced their Australia tour last December. From late February to early March, you should play the zoo in Brisbane, the Factory Theater in Sydney and the Corner Hotel in Melbourne. The band also canceled their performance at Wollongong’s Farmer and The Owl Festival on February 29th.

Last April, Fat White Family released their third studio album, “Serfs Up!” They last toured Australia in 2016, behind their second effort “Songs For Our Mothers”.